Home / India News / Terrorist fires on CRPF vehicle in Srinagar, attack repulsed by personnel

Terrorist fires on CRPF vehicle in Srinagar, attack repulsed by personnel

No injury or loss of life was reported in the incident, Srinagar Police informed further, adding that the terrorist fled the spot after opening fire at the CRPF vehicle

ANI
Further reports are awaited | Representative image | Photo: ANI

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2023 | 6:42 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

A terrorist armed with a pistol attacked a bulletproof vehicle of CRPF, the Srinagar Police informed on Monday, adding that the attack was repulsed by alert security personnel in the Khanyar area of Srinagar district.

No injury or loss of life was reported in the incident, Srinagar Police informed further, adding that the terrorist fled the spot after opening fire at the CRPF vehicle.

A post on the official handle of Srinagar Police on social media platform X read, "There was an attempted attack by a pistol-borne terrorist on BP vehicle of CRPF in Khanyar area, which was repelled by alert personnel. The terrorist was chased away by personnel, who showed wise restraint due to potential collateral damage. No loss of life or property was reported."

Further reports are awaited.

Also Read

2019 Pulwama attack: 'Why were CRPF personnel denied aircraft': Congress

Landslide in Ramban blocks Jammu-Srinagar highway, Amarnath Yatra halted

Road accident in J-K's Ganderbal district leaves 8 CRPF personnel injured

Landslides block Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, traffic halted at Hingni

J&K L-G lays foundation stone of 1st direct foreign investment project

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it probes link to Sikh activist's death

Nine states and seven crops under pressure, says CRISIL's DRIP Index

Set timeline to decide disqualification of Shinde MLAs: SC to Maha Speaker

HP govt to demand Centre to declare state situation as national disaster

Women's Reservation Bill may be tabled in Parl Tuesday, Cong welcomes move

Topics :Jammu and KashmirSrinagarCRPF terrorist

First Published: Sep 19 2023 | 6:42 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

D B Realty raises up to Rs 1,544 crore through convertible warrants

Torrent pharma in advance talks with CVC Capital to buyout Cipla promoters

Election News

BJP accuses Cong of 'stealing' Imran Khan's theme song for MP poll campaign

BRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Parliament special session LIVE: Day 1 begins amid ruckus from Opposition

Ganesh Chaturthi: Best wishes, quotes, pandal and Ganesh temple decoration

Economy News

Centre may raise rabi crop MSP by 2-7% for 2024-25 marketing season

India's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug

Next Story