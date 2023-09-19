Terrorist fires on CRPF vehicle in Srinagar, attack repulsed by personnel

A terrorist armed with a pistol attacked a bulletproof vehicle of CRPF, the Srinagar Police informed on Monday, adding that the attack was repulsed by alert security personnel in the Khanyar area of Srinagar district.

No injury or loss of life was reported in the incident, Srinagar Police informed further, adding that the terrorist fled the spot after opening fire at the CRPF vehicle.

A post on the official handle of Srinagar Police on social media platform X read, "There was an attempted attack by a pistol-borne terrorist on BP vehicle of CRPF in Khanyar area, which was repelled by alert personnel. The terrorist was chased away by personnel, who showed wise restraint due to potential collateral damage. No loss of life or property was reported."

Further reports are awaited.