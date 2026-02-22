Associate Sponsors

Terrorist killed after encounter breaks out in J-K's Kishtwar; ops underway

The terrorists, hiding inside a mudhouse on the foothills of a hill, opened fire on the approaching troops, leading to an intense gunfight

Jammu and Kashmir Encounter
One terrorist has been killed in the ongoing operation so far
Press Trust of India Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2026 | 1:27 PM IST
A terrorist was killed in an ongoing operation by security forces in a remote area in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.

An encounter broke out in the general area of Passerkut in Chatroo belt around 10:30 am, prompting joint parties of Army, police and CRPF to launch a search operation after they received information about the presence of two Pakistani terrorists affiliated with the prescribed Jaish-e-Mohammad, they said.

The terrorists, hiding inside a mudhouse on the foothills of a hill, opened fire on the approaching troops, leading to an intense gunfight.

One terrorist has been killed in the ongoing operation so far, the officials said.

The Chatroo forest belt witnessed nearly half a dozen gunfights between terrorists and security forces last month, resulting in the killing of a soldier and a terrorist.

Topics :Jammu and KashmirKashmir encounterTerrorsim

First Published: Feb 22 2026 | 1:26 PM IST

