Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Tharoor to lead external affairs committee; Digvijaya to chair edu panel

Tharoor to lead external affairs committee; Digvijaya to chair edu panel

Channi, who is a Dalit, and Ulaka, who hails from a tribal community, were chosen by the party with social justice being the centrepiece of all recent appointments

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi, Tharoor
Significantly, the Congress will chair the crucial committee on external affairs after a gap of five years. Tharoor had also headed the panel on external affairs between September 2014 and May 2019 (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 10:48 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor will head the parliamentary standing committee on external affairs and veteran leader Digvijaya Singh will head the panel on education, party sources said on Thursday.

Former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi will lead the parliamentary standing committee on agriculture and Koraput MP Saptagiri Ulaka will head the panel on rural development.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Channi, who is a Dalit, and Ulaka, who hails from a tribal community, were chosen by the party with social justice being the centrepiece of all recent appointments.

The leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has been stressing the participation of the deprived sections in governance and calling for the party organisation to be more inclusive.

The sources said the Congress has forwarded the names of the four leaders to head the four department-related parliamentary standing committees it has been assigned to lead.

While there has been no official notification on the chairship of the parliamentary standing committees, it is expected to come out soon.

More From This Section

LIVE news: India gets US court summons in alleged plot to murder Khalistani terrorist

RG Kar incident: Calcutta medical college superintendent questioned by CBI

Fully committed to welfare of Janajati community in state: Tripura CM Saha

Officials refused our demands: Junior docs after meeting Bengal chief secy

'Not far from sending astronauts to moon': Scientists after Chandrayaan 4

The Congress will chair the Department Related Standing Committee on External Affairs; Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Food Processing; Rural Development and Panchayati Raj in the Lok Sabha; and Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports in the Rajya Sabha.

This was decided after hectic parleys between the government and the opposition over the panels' chairship.

Congress' chief whip in the Rajya Sabha Jairam Ramesh and the party's deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi were involved in the negotiations with the government to arrive at a consensus.

Significantly, the Congress will chair the crucial committee on external affairs after a gap of five years. Tharoor had also headed the panel on external affairs between September 2014 and May 2019.

In the previous Lok Sabha, the Congress held the chairship of two department-related standing committees in the Rajya Sabha and one in the Lok Sabha.

While Ramesh headed the committee on Science and Technology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Abhishek Singhvi chaired the panel on Commerce. Tharoor headed the Committee on Chemicals and Fertilisers in the Lok Sabha.

Ramesh will this time be a member of the Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change, a panel he headed last time.

Talks had been going on for quite some time over the chairship of the department-related standing committees, with the government and opposition bargaining hard over control of key committees such as external affairs, defence, finance and home.

Department-related standing committees deal with various Union ministries and scrutinise their budgetary allocations and bills introduced in Parliament.

They also recommend the government to bring bills and make policies on important issues.

The Congress already has K C Venugopal as chairperson of the key Public Accounts Committee. While a majority of the standing committees come under the Lok Sabha Secretariat, some are serviced by the Rajya Sabha.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

SC stays proceedings against Shashi Tharoor over remarks against PM Modi

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor highlights India's growing global influence

Tharoor slams govt for not giving Oppn chairpersonship of key parl panels

'Code names for women': Hema committee report shakes Malayalam cinema

Every symbol of India-Bangladesh friendship is being attacked: Tharoor

Topics :Shashi TharoorDigvijaya SinghMinistry of External Affairs

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 10:48 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story