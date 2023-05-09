Home / India News / 'The Kerala Story' will be tax-free in U'khand, CM says it depicts truth

Uttarakhand Tourism and Culture Minister Satpal Maharaj has said the controversial film "The Kerala Story" will be tax-free in the state

Press Trust of India Dehradun
Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 5:08 PM IST
Uttarakhand Tourism and Culture Minister Satpal Maharaj has said the controversial film "The Kerala Story" will be tax-free in the state.

The film, starring Adah Sharma, was released in cinemas on Friday and deals with the events behind the alleged disappearance of thousands of women from Kerala. It depicts how women from Kerala were forced to convert to Islam and recruited by the terrorist group Islamic State.

While a formal announcement about it is yet to be made by the Uttarakhand government, Maharaj told reporters on Monday that the film will be tax-free in the state soon.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said "The Kerala Story" depicts "the truth" and everyone should see it. "The Kerala Story is a film depicting the truth of how terrorism is being spread without using arms and ammunition. I think everyone should see the film," Dhami told reporters here.

Dhami said he will watch the film with his colleagues.

The movie has generated controversy as some political parties have have accused it of false portrayal against a community. West Bengal has banned the screening of the movie in theatres and multiplexes in Tamil Nadu have cancelled shows from Sunday.

The BJP has supported the movie and its governments in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have decided to allow its screening tax-free.

First Published: May 09 2023 | 5:54 PM IST

