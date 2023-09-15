Home / India News / The last ride: Mumbai bids farewell to iconic double-decker buses today

The last ride: Mumbai bids farewell to iconic double-decker buses today

The double-decker buses will forever go off roads from September 15, while the open-deck buses will be pulled out on October 5

BS Web Team New Delhi
Mumbai's double-decker bus (Flickr/Albert Besselse)

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2023 | 5:55 PM IST
Mumbai's iconic red double-decker buses will cease operations from September 15, according to a report by news agency PTI. An official from the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking confirmed this on September 12.

The open-deck double-decker buses will also will be pulled from the city streets on October 5, according to the BEST official

 Red double-decker buses were introduced in Mumbai in 1937, and they have since become an iconic symbol of the city.

"Currently, just seven double-decker buses, including three open-deck buses, are left in the BEST's fleet. As these vehicles are completing 15 years of their life, the double-decker buses will forever go off roads from September 15, while the open-deck buses will be pulled out on October 5," a BEST spokesperson said.

At the beginning of the 1990s, the BEST had a fleet of around 900 double-decker buses, but the number slowly fell after the mid-90s.

Commuter groups and bus enthusiasts have extolled BEST to preserve at least two of these vehicles at its Anik depot-based museum and have written to the Maharashtra chief minister, tourism minister and the BEST administration.

The BEST administration stopped inducting double-decker buses after 2008, citing rising operating costs. Since February, BEST has begun replacing these iconic buses with battery-run red and black double-decker buses. Last week, The BEST said it is going to procure open-deck buses for sighting-seeing, and it has already started the process of acquiring them.

Some commuters told PTI that the battery-run buses are comfortable, but they lack the charm of the older buses.

A bus enthusiast was quoted as saying that commuters will miss sitting in the front in the old buses and traveling with the breeze from the open windows on their faces.

First Published: Sep 15 2023 | 5:55 PM IST

