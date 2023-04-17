Home / India News / Third G20 Education Working Group meeting in Bhubaneswar on April 27-29

Third G20 Education Working Group meeting in Bhubaneswar on April 27-29

"A 34,000-square-foot exhibition area with over 100 stalls has been set up to provide a glimpse into future of work"

New Delhi
Third G20 Education Working Group meeting in Bhubaneswar on April 27-29

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2023 | 8:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Foundation literacy and numeracy, tech-enabled learning, future of work and research collaboration are among the priority areas for deliberations during the third G20 Education Working Group meeting in Bhubaneswar later this month, according to officials.

Delegates from G20 countries will attend various sessions as part of the meeting from April 27 to 29.

Education Secretary Sanjay Murthy and Skill Education Secretary Atul Kumar addressed a press conference to share details of the meeting.

"The Education Working Group meeting will be held on April 27-28. Thereafter, there would be official-level deliberations on the four identified priority areas -- foundational literacy and numeracy, tech-enabled learning, future of work and research collaboration. The delegates will also visit Konark on April 28," Murthy told reporters.

A conference on "deep tech" and "transforming logistics for coastal economies", a workshop on future of work and skill architecture, a seminar on building capacities for lifelong learning and an exhibition on "future of work" are part of the pre-cursor events which will be held ahead of the meet.

"A 34,000-square-foot exhibition area with over 100 stalls has been set up to provide a glimpse into future of work.

"The exhibition will have representation from industry, academia, civil society and government focusing on different aspects of 'future of work' converging into a central idea of how we perceive work, wonder and workforce from the prism of emerging technology with unprecedented and accelerated pace," he said.

The first meeting of the G20 Education Working Group was held in Chennai earlier this year, followed by second meet in Amritsar last month. There would be three supplementary meetings of the education group before arriving at a broad consensus in June this year.

Topics :G20 Bhubaneswar

First Published: Apr 17 2023 | 8:50 PM IST

Also Read

G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting: Guests welcomed with dance performance

G20 foreign ministers' meeting today: Schedule, agenda, other details here

Crisis in multilateralism affecting developing nations most: PM at G20 meet

Need to build resilient health system across world: India at G20 Health

LIVE: Blinken asks for 'contact' with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov

BSP names 10 mayoral candidates for Uttar Pradesh urban body polls

Mamata demands SC-monitored probe into Malik's comments on Pulwama attack

Gadkari meets state, UT transport ministers to discuss concurrent policy

New space policy to boost pvt participation in space sector: Jitendra Singh

Delhi CM Kejriwal claims Centre targeting him for public welfare schemes

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story