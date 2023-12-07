Home / India News / BJP MP Bidhuri regrets his objectionable remarks against BSP's Danish Ali

BJP MP Bidhuri regrets his objectionable remarks against BSP's Danish Ali

Bidhuri used some objectionable comments to target Ali, who was accused by several BJP leaders of using derogatory words for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provoke the South Delhi MP

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2023 | 11:21 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri on Thursday expressed regret for his objectionable remarks against BSP's Danish Ali in a meeting of the Lok Sabha Privileges Committee, which heard both leaders separately.

Sources said Bidhuri in his deposition before the committee noted that senior BJP leader and Union minister Rajnath Singh had conveyed his regret in the House for his comments on September 21 when he was making a speech during a discussion on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Bidhuri used some objectionable comments to target Ali, who was accused by several BJP leaders of using derogatory words for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provoke the South Delhi MP.

As a row erupted in the House, Singh rose to convey his regrets. "I express regret if the opposition is hurt by the remarks made by the member," the Deputy Leader of the House in Lok Sabha said.

With Bidhuri expressing regret, sources said, the committee was likely to bring closure to the matter and send its report to the speaker.

BJP president J P Nadda had also issued a show-cause notice to Bidhuri, known for his fiery comments which have at times sparked controversies.

With Ali and several other opposition members writing to Speaker Om Birla for taking action against Bidhuri, and quite a few BJP members accusing the BSP MP of making a running commentary during his speech and using derogatory words against the prime minister, the Chair sent complaints of both sides to the Privileges Committee.

Ali also appeared before the committee and spoke in detail about the incident, sources said. He rejected the charge that he used insulting remarks against Modi.

Also Read

Bidhuri's boorishness has its political uses

Bidhuri remarks row: Danish Ali writes to PM, calls for suitable punishment

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Special session of Parliament to begin today: Here is all you need to know

Special session: Emotional moment to leave old Parliament, says PM Modi

Ethics panel report on Moitra likely to be tabled in LS on Friday: Report

Supreme Court to deliver verdict on scraping of Article 370 on December 11

Cyclone Michaung: PM directs release of Rs 450 cr second instalment to TN

India on course to become 5th-largest market for travel and tourism

Winter session: Sitharaman tears into Opposition's job-less growth claims

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Parliament winter sessionindian politics

First Published: Dec 07 2023 | 11:21 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story