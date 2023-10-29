Those who foster violence must be dealt with iron hand: Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said that the blasts at a prayer meeting in Kerala's Kalamassery on Sunday morning is condemnable, adding that those who foster violence must be dealt with an iron hand.

In a post on X, Kharge said that the party stands together with the victims.

"We strongly condemn the bomb blast attack at a Convention Centre in Ernakulam, Kerala. Hate, divisiveness and terror has zero space in a civilised society. Those who foster violence must be dealt with an iron hand. We stand together with the victims. Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured," Kharge said.

Multiple explosions took place at a prayer meeting of Jehovah's Witnesses in the Kalamassery area of Kochi at around 9:00 am.

The explosions resulted in the unfortunate death of one woman and left over 45 people injured, with some in critical condition, as per the police.

Pinarayi Vijayan also condoled the loss of life in the incident, saying, "It's a very, very unfortunate incident."

However, a man has surrendered before the Kerala Police in connection with the blasts said Kerala ADGP (law and order) MR Ajith Kumar.

The alleged accused have been identified as Dominic Martin claiming that he belonged to the same group of sabha.

"One person has surrendered in Kodakra Police Station, in Thrissur Rural, claiming that he has done it. His name is Dominic Martin and he claims that he belonged to the same group of sabha. We are verifying it. We are looking into all aspects of this case...The blast took place in the central part of the hall," Kerala ADGP (law and order) MR Ajith Kumar said on the blast at Zamra International Convention and Exhibition Centre, Kalamassery.

According to officials, more than 2,000 people were attending the prayer meeting when the blasts took place.

Congress National General Secretary KC Venugopal, in a post on X said that the atmosphere of Kerala will not and cannot be 'poisoned by these forces'.

"The Congress Party condemns the blasts that took place earlier in Ernakulam, Kerala today. We demand a fair and prompt investigation to unearth the conspiracy being hatched against Kerala and its tradition of unity in diversity. The atmosphere of Kerala will not and cannot be poisoned by these forces," he said.

Venugopal further called on the people of the state to come together to defeat poisonous elements.

"Congress Party appeals to the people of Kerala to come together and defeat these poisonous elements," he added.