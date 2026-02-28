Thousands including hundreds of Indians stranded at Abu Dhabi airport

Thousands of passengers including hundreds of Indians were stranded at Abu Dhabi International Airport on Friday in the wake of tensions in the Middle East as Iran fired missiles apparently targeting US bases in the region after Israel and the United States launched a joint operation aimed at neutralising what they describe as the existential threat posed by Tehran.

The escalating tensions led to the closure of the airspace disupting operations at one of the Middle East's busiest transit hubs.

The escalating tensions in the wake of Iran's military action sent shockwaves through the airport as alarms blared across terminals, sending panicked passengers towards the exits. National Guard personnel swiftly moved in, taking control of the airport premises and advising remaining passengers to stay inside the building for their safety.

Within minutes of explosions, all flights were suspended, and after two anxious hours, authorities formally announced the cancellation of all departures -- leaving thousands of international travellers with no clear way forward. Abu Dhabi airport, which serves as a critical transit gateway connecting flights across Asia, Europe, the Americas and Africa, came to a halt as the ripple effects of the attack spread through global aviation networks. Hundreds of connecting flights that were scheduled to depart through the airport were left stranded, affecting passengers from dozens of nationalities. Inside the terminals, the mood quickly shifted from confusion to anxiety. Food stalls and restaurants were packed as stranded travellers sought comfort and a way to pass the uncertain hours.

Airport lounges -- including premium Business and First Class facilities -- were filled to capacity. The AU Transit Hotel, the airport's only on-site accommodation option, which had been offering promotional discounts earlier in the morning, was fully booked within hours of the flight suspensions having being announced. The transfer desks became a focal point of desperation, with passengers waiting for hours to secure hotel accommodations as per airline and airport guidelines. Foreign nationals without UAE visas were offered 10-day emergency transit visas -- but only after exhausting waits in long, slow-moving queues that snaked through the terminal halls. Indian workers based in Dubai, were at the airport at the time of the attack, were reportedly advised by officials to return to India as soon as conditions permitted. Airport administration, meanwhile, arranged emergency food and water supplies for the stranded passengers as the hours wore on.

Stranded traveller Sanjeev Mehta, who had flown into Abu Dhabi for a friend's weekend party, described the ordeal. "I came to Abu Dhabi to attend a friend's party over the weekend, and we are stuck here. Right now we are at the airport -- Abu Dhabi airport. Many alarms went off, and as the news suggests, some missiles have landed. The national guards have kind of taken over the airport, and there is a bit of a commotion inside. The local people who had come here are slowly leaving, but the guards are advising us to stay inside. All the flights are suspended, and no flights are going to any country anywhere," he told ANI.

Vil Varadhan, an American citizen from Chicago who had spent three weeks visiting India and was transiting through Abu Dhabi on his return journey, described the uncertainty that gripped him and fellow passengers. "I'm flying back from Chennai to Chicago via Abu Dhabi. This morning when I left Chennai at 10 a.m., there was no issue. We took off, flew here, and now I'm kind of stuck. I understand there is bombing going on, and our flight status is unknown at this point. Right now authorities are saying it's still on time or to be determined. My flight is supposed to go only at midnight tonight, so there are still a few more hours. I hope things can still start functioning by the end of the day, but it is completely unknown," he said, his voice reflecting anxiousness shared by thousands around him.

UAE's Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Saturday announced that the UAE today was subjected to a blatant attack involving Iranian ballistic missiles, noting that UAE air defence systems dealt with the missiles with high efficiency and successfully intercepted a number of missiles. Authorities in the UAE also handled the fall of some missile debris in a residential area which resulted in some material damage. The fallen debris also resulted in one civilian death of an asian nationality. The authorities confirmed that the security situation in the UAE remains stable and that all concerned entities are monitoring developments around the clock.The Ministry strongly condemned the attack, affirming the UAE's categorical rejection of any targeting of civilian objects, facilities and national institutions.

It stressed that such acts constitute a dangerous escalation and a cowardly act that threatens the safety of civilians and undermines stability.The Ministry further stated that the targeting represents a blatant violation of national sovereignty and international law, affirming that the UAE reserves its full right to respond to this escalation and to take all necessary measures to protect its territory, citizens and residents, and to safeguard its sovereignty, security and stability. The Ministry affirmed its full readiness and preparedness to deal with any threats, stressing that all necessary measures are being taken to firmly confront any attempts to undermine the country's security and stability. It added that the safety of citizens, residents and visitors remains a top priority that cannot be compromised.