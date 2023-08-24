Three dead, one injured after dumper falls into gorge in J-K's Udhampur

Three people were killed as a dumper skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in the Dudu area of the Udhampur district, the local police said on Thursday.

One person was also injured in the road accident.

Vinod Kumar, Senior Superintendent of Police, Udhampur confirmed the incident.

Meanwhile, the injured is trapped under the vehicle and a rescue operation is on.

Further details are awaited.