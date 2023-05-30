Home / India News / Thunderstorm, rain hit Delhi; max temp settles 5 notches below normal

Thunderstorm, rain hit Delhi; max temp settles 5 notches below normal

As gusty winds blew across the city, many pedestrians rushed for shelter as it began to rain while vehicular movement was also affected

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Thunderstorm, rain hit Delhi; max temp settles 5 notches below normal

2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 7:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A thunderstorm accompanied by rain hit Delhi on Tuesday evening with gusty winds blowing across the national capital, sending pedestrians running for cover and affecting vehicular movement.

The India Meteorological Department said the maximum temperature settled at 35.9 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal.

Delhi has been hit by a thunderstorm, an IMD official said.

As gusty winds blew across the city, many pedestrians rushed for shelter as it began to rain while vehicular movement was also affected.

The relative humidity oscillated between 48 per cent and 91 per cent.

Delhiites had woken up to a pleasant morning on Tuesday with the minimum temperature settling at 20.7 degrees Celsius, six notches below normal.

The city recorded 1.2 mm of rainfall during the 24 hours that ended at 8.30 am on Tuesday.

The weather office has forecast partly cloudy skies with light rain and thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds on Wednesday. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 35 degrees Celsius.

The 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) was in the 'moderate' category with a reading of 115 at 7 pm.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Also Read

Delhi to expect a dry morning as humidity levels drop to 57%, says IMD

Delhi: Maximum temperature expected to touch 30 degrees Celsius by Sunday

Rain, thunderstorm to bring relief from heatwave conditions for a week: IMD

MeT issues 'Yellow' warning for thunderstorm in Assam, neighbouring states

Thunderstorm, rain to provide relief from heat in Delhi, temp to drop

Delhi CM renominates retd Justice Rajiv Kumar Srivastava as DERC chief

10 Vaishno Devi pilgrims dead, 57 injured in bus skid off the road

MeitY invites applications for incentives under PLI 2.0 for IT hardware

Nepal's PM to visit Mahakaleshwar Temple, Indore IT SEZ during India tour

Traffic diversion at Delhi Aerocity due to ongoing construction works: DIAL

Topics :ThunderstormRainDelhiweather

First Published: May 30 2023 | 8:25 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story