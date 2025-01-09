Tirupati stampede: CM Naidu transfers SP, 2 officials, orders inquiry

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Addressing a press conference, Naidu said he has ordered suspension of two officials, including a DSP, for their dereliction

Hundreds of devotees turned up from across the country for the 10-day Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam commencing from January 10. | Representative image: X
Press Trust of India Tirupati
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 7:45 PM IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said he would order a judicial inquiry into the stampede incident that left six people dead and dozens injured, besides transferring three senior officials including the district Superintendent of Police.

Addressing a press conference, Naidu said he has ordered suspension of two officials, including a DSP, for their dereliction.

He further said he noticed some loopholes or leakages in the administration and monitoring mechanisms in Tirupati which should have been 'perfect'.

Expressing grief over the incident, Naidu said he is announcing Rs 25 lakh ex gratia to the kin of the deceased and Rs 2 lakh to those injured.

According to him, a new system of issuing tokens was introduced by the previous regime in Tirupati as opposed to the earlier system of giving them in Tirumala hills.

Six devotees died and nearly 40 more were injured in the stampede at Bairagi Patteda near MGM School in Tirupati on Wednesday night as hundreds of them jostled for tickets for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam at Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple.

Hundreds of devotees turned up from across the country for the 10-day Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam commencing from January 10.

Earlier, Naidu visited the hospital where the injured are being treated.

Topics :TirupatiTirupati templeTirumala Tirupati DevasthanamVenkateshwara Tirupati templeAndhra Pradesh governmentAndhra PradeshChandrababu Naidu

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 7:45 PM IST

