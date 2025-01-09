Tirupati stampede: Andhra CM Naidu to visit injured in hospitals today

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Naidu will be visiting SVR Ruia Government General Hospital and SVIMS Hospital between noon and 3 pm, where the injured are being treated, sources aid

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM
CM Chandrababu Naidu will also conduct a review meeting with the Executive Officer and others over the incident | Image: X
Press Trust of India Amaravati
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 9:41 AM IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will leave for Tirupati on Thursday to visit those injured in a stampede, sources said.

Six devotees died and over 40 were injured in the stampede on Wednesday night as hundreds of them jostled for tickets for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam at Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple on Tirumala Hills.

Naidu will be visiting SVR Ruia Government General Hospital and SVIMS Hospital between noon and 3 pm, where the injured are being treated, sources said.

The CM will also conduct a review meeting with the Executive Officer and others over the incident.

Tirupati district collector S Venkateswar on Wednesday told reporters that out of the six deceased devotees, five were women and a man.

One deceased person came from Salem in Tamil Nadu and another from Narsipatnam in Andhra Pradesh, he said.

According to the collector, the incident occurred at Bairagi Patteda near MGM School in the temple town.

Hundreds of devotees turned up from across the country for the 10-day Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam commencing from January 10.

"A few devotees dying in a stampede near Vishnu Nivasam in Tirupati while trying for Vaikuna Dwara Darsanam has grieved me intensely," Chandrababu Naidu had said in a post on 'X'.

Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday night expressed deep shock over the death of devotees in the stampede that took place in Tirupati.

Reddy expressed his condolences to the bereaved family members and urged the Andhra Pradesh government to provide better medical treatment to the injured.

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 9:41 AM IST

