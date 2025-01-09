Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

2 injured in accident at Chhattisgarh smelting plant, many feared trapped

As per preliminary information, the silo an iron structure used to store bulk materials crashed, trapping under it some workers present at the site

smelting
So far, two injured workers have been rescued and shifted to a hospital in Bilaspur. | Representative Image: PTI
Press Trust of India Raipur
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 6:28 PM IST
Two labourers were injured and many others feared trapped after a silo at a smelting plant collapsed in Chhattisgarh's Mungeli district on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred in the afternoon at the plant located in the Saragaon area of the district, Mungeli Superintendent of Police Bhojram Patel said.

As per preliminary information, the silo an iron structure used to store bulk materials crashed, trapping under it some workers present at the site, he said.

After being alerted, police reached the spot and a rescue operation was launched, the official said.

So far, two injured workers have been rescued and shifted to a hospital in Bilaspur, he said.

Many more workers are reported to be trapped under the collapsed structure and efforts are being made to pull them out, the official added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 6:27 PM IST

