TMC MPs protest outside Home Ministry office over raids on I-PAC, detained

Trinamool Congress MPs on Friday staged a protest outside the Home Ministry's office here against alleged misuse of probe agencies by the Centre following which they were detained by Delhi Police.

TMC leaders claimed they were forcefully evicted from the spot when they were holding the protest.

The protest came a day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out raids at the office of political consultancy I-PAC and the residence of its chief.

A police officer said TMC MPs Derek O'Brien and Mahua Moitra along with other party leaders were detained and taken to Parliament Street Police Station.

"They will be released shortly," the officer said, adding the protest was not permitted outside the Home Ministry's office due to prohibitory orders and security concerns.

Holding placards and raising slogans alleging misuse of the ED, eight MPs of the TMC tried to enter the Kartavya Bhawa, which houses the Home Ministry. The MPs were stopped from entering the building, after which they staged a protest at the gate. Later, they were forcefully evicted from the protest spot by the Delhi police, they said. Party MPs O'Brien, Satabdi Roy, Mahua Moitra, Bapi Haldar, Saket Gokhale, Pratima Mondal, Kirti Azad and Sharmila Sarkar were among those who took part in the protest. TMC leaders shared images of the MPs being forcefully removed from the site by Delhi Police, and slammed the Union government over it.

"What kind of arrogance is this Amit Shah? Are you now using your Delhi Police to assault elected representatives just to crush democracy? Is this how dissent is silenced in your India?" the TMC charged. "Admit it, you are rattled! First, the shameless misuse of the ED. Now, an attack on the peaceful dharna of our eight MPs. This desperation exposes your fear. You may try to choke democracy, but Bengal will not be cowed. Shame on you and your police!" TMC said. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused the ED of attempting to seize the Trinamool Congress' internal data and election strategy during searches at the residence of I-PAC chief Pratik Jain and the organisation's office in Kolkata.