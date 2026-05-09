Suvendu Adhikari visits Tagore's home before starting work as Bengal CM

Newly sworn-in West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday drove straight to Jorasanko Thakurbari, the ancestral home of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, soon after the oath-taking ceremony and paid floral tributes to the poet before formally beginning his official duties.

Dressed in a dhoti and saffron panjabi, Adhikari said he wanted to seek the blessings of Kaviguru before starting work as chief minister.

"My official work begins after paying tribute to Kaviguru," he said.

Invoking Swami Vivekananda, Adhikari cited the words of the monk "Charaiveti, Charaiveti" (keep going)", as he called upon people to work towards building a new Bengal.