TN Governor, Stalin, Palaniswami congratulate C P Radhakrishnan

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday extended their greetings to C P Radhakrishnan, who was elected as the 15th Vice President of India.

Radhakrishnan won the vice presidential election by bagging 452 votes, while Opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy polled 300 votes.

Heartiest Congratulations to Radhakrishnan from the people of Tamil Nadu on his election as Vice President of India, Ravi said.

"His leadership would further advance the Prime Minister's ongoing initiatives to preserve, promote and glorify Tamil langtuage, culture and heritage," the Governor said in an official release.

Chief Minister Stalin said, "I warmly congratulate C P Radhakrishnan on his election as the Vice President of India and hope that he will discharge his duties with steadfast resolve to the constitutional framework and the democratic ideals of our nation." "I also commend Opposition Candidate B Sudershan Reddy for his determined fight that upheld the spirit of INDIA's democracy and reflected the principles we stand for," Stalin said in a social media post. AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami in his greetings, said Radhakrishnan's dedicated public life and tireless service to the people have earned him this prestigious recognition.

"My heartfelt congratulations to C P Radhakrishnan on his remarkable victory in the election for the Vice President of India," he said in a party statement. Palaniswami said, "As a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party, a distinguished Member of Parliament, and a Governor of various states, his dedicated public life and tireless service to the people have earned him this prestigious recognition." The AIADMK leader extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior leaders of the BJP including its National President J P Nadda for selecting a "distinguished leader from Tamil Nadu as the victorious candidate of the National Democratic Alliance." "I wish C P Radhakrishnan great success in his tenureas the Vice President of India," Palaniswami said.