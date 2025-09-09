Assam cabinet approves SOP for expulsion of foreigners, says CM Sarma

The Assam cabinet on Tuesday approved the standard operating procedure (SOP) for removal of foreigners under the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The district commissioner and the additional district commissioner of a co-district have been empowered by the Centre under the Act to serve a 10-day notice period to suspected foreigners to provide documents necessary to prove their citizenship, Sarma said at a media briefing here.

'If the DC or ADC is convinced that the person is a foreigner, the expulsion order will be issued on the 10th day itself,' he said.

This process will bypass the Foreigners' Tribunals (FTs), and be a much faster and easier way for the Assam government to push back foreigners, he said.