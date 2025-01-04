TN's first Jallikattu for 2025 to start in Pudukkottai district today

The first Jallikattu event of Tamil Nadu for 2025 will be held on Saturday at Thachankurichi village in Pudukkottai district.

The Tamil Nadu government has issued the necessary permission for this event.

Pudukkottai district is known for having the highest number of vadivasal (entry points for bulls) and hosting the most Jallikattu events in Tamil Nadu.

Between January and May 31, over 120 Jallikattu events, more than 30 bullock cart races, and over 50 vadamadu (tethered bull) events are typically conducted in the district.

In today's event at Thachankurichi, over 600 bulls from districts such as Trichy, Dindigul, Manapparai, Pudukkottai, and Sivagangai are participating.

More than 350 bull-taming participants have undergone medical examinations and been issued identity cards for the event. In each round, over 30 participants will attempt to tame the charging bulls, keeping the excitement and tradition alive.

Also Read

Jallikattu is an age-old bull-taming event celebrated mostly in Tamil Nadu as part of Pongal celebrations.

In Jallikattu, a bull is released into a crowd of people, and participants in the event try to grab the large hump on the bull's back, attempting to bring the bull to a stop.

The history of Jallikattu dates back to 400-100 BCE, when the Ayars, an ethnic group in India, played it.

The name is coined from two words: Jalli (silver and gold coins) and Kattu (tied).