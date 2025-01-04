Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / TN's first Jallikattu for 2025 to start in Pudukkottai district today

TN's first Jallikattu for 2025 to start in Pudukkottai district today

Pudukkottai district is known for having the highest number of vadivasal (entry points for bulls) and hosting the most Jallikattu events

jallikattu
Jallikattu is an age-old bull-taming event celebrated mostly in Tamil Nadu as part of Pongal celebrations. (Photo: PTI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2025 | 9:00 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The first Jallikattu event of Tamil Nadu for 2025 will be held on Saturday at Thachankurichi village in Pudukkottai district.

The Tamil Nadu government has issued the necessary permission for this event.

Pudukkottai district is known for having the highest number of vadivasal (entry points for bulls) and hosting the most Jallikattu events in Tamil Nadu.

Between January and May 31, over 120 Jallikattu events, more than 30 bullock cart races, and over 50 vadamadu (tethered bull) events are typically conducted in the district.

In today's event at Thachankurichi, over 600 bulls from districts such as Trichy, Dindigul, Manapparai, Pudukkottai, and Sivagangai are participating.

More than 350 bull-taming participants have undergone medical examinations and been issued identity cards for the event. In each round, over 30 participants will attempt to tame the charging bulls, keeping the excitement and tradition alive.

Also Read

ED conducts raids in Bengal over Rs 1,000 cr 'cyber fraud' in Tamil Nadu

Karur Vysya Bank's Q3 FY25 business rises 15% to Rs 1.82 trillion

Chennai sexual assault case: NCW assessed security at Anna Univ, met SIT

Student assault: BJP to take out 'justice rally' from Madurai to Chennai

Big ticket investments boost Tamil Nadu govt's $1 trn dream in 2024

Jallikattu is an age-old bull-taming event celebrated mostly in Tamil Nadu as part of Pongal celebrations.

In Jallikattu, a bull is released into a crowd of people, and participants in the event try to grab the large hump on the bull's back, attempting to bring the bull to a stop.

The history of Jallikattu dates back to 400-100 BCE, when the Ayars, an ethnic group in India, played it.

The name is coined from two words: Jalli (silver and gold coins) and Kattu (tied).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news: Dense fog blinds Delhi-NCR amidst cold wave; over 200 flights delayed

Rajasthan CM announces examination calendar for 815K goverment jobs

VIDEO: Fresh violence erupts in Manipur as SP office attacked in Kangpokpi

Intense cold wave freezes Delhi at 7°C; thick fog delays over 200 flights

Delhi's air quality worsens; 'very poor' AQI prompts GRAP Stage III curbs

Topics :Tamil NaduJallikattuJallikatttu

First Published: Jan 04 2025 | 9:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story