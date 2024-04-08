Home / India News / Today's weather forecast: IMD issues heatwave alert, rains in many states

Heatwave alert has been issued by IMD for southern parts of India today. Light to moderate rains and hailstorms anticipated in East, Central, and Peninsular India till 9 April

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2024 | 11:17 AM IST
The India Meteorological Department has anticipated heatwave conditions in the southern parts of India today. Moreover, the weather office has likewise anticipated light to moderate rains, and hailstorms in East, Peninsular and Central India till 9 April. 
IMD said that Rayalaseema recorded 44.5 degrees Celsius, Rentachintala in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Jeur in Maharashtra recorded 43 degrees Celsius and Yanam recorded 43.4 degrees Celsius, Gulbarga kept 42.7 degrees Celsius while Nalgonda in Telangana recorded 42 degree Celsius.

IMD weather predictions 2024

According to the weather office, today, on 8 April, heat wave conditions are likely in isolated pockets of North Interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema, Telangana. In Karnataka, heat wave conditions are likely to prevail over Belgavi, Bidar, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Gadag, Kalburgi, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Haveri, Dharwad, Koppal, Raichur, Yadagiri, Ballari and Vijayanagara districts on 8 April.
It further stated, “Maximum Temperature very likely to gradually rise by 2-4°C over all the districts of North Interior Karnataka and over Bengaluru Rural and Urban, Ramanagara, Shivamogga, Davanagere, Mysore, Mandya, Hassan and Tumkur districts of South Interior Karnataka during next 2 Days".

IMD weather 2024: Rainfall predictions

    • IMD has anticipated scattered to widespread light/moderate rainfall joined by thunderstorms, lightning and breezy winds (30-50 kmph) over Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Marathwada, Vidarbha and Gangetic West Bengal during 7th-11th April and Madhya Maharashtra during 09th-11th April.     
    • A few districts in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Marathwada, Odisha are likewise anticipated to observe hailstorm activity on 8th April. According to IMD, light rains are likewise anticipated in the Karnataka regions of Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Chamarajanagar, Kodagu, and Shivamogga.      
    • East Madhya Pradesh is probably going to see light to moderate rain joined by thunderstorms, lightning and breezy winds (speeds arriving at 40-50 kmph) at isolated puts on 9th April, and light to moderate at isolated puts on 12th and 13th April.       
    • In West Madhya Pradesh, light to moderate rain alongside thunderstorms, (speeds arriving at 30-40 kmph blasting to 50 kmph) at isolated places from 7th-11th April, hailstorms likely on 8 and 9 April.       
    • In Vidarbha, the weather office has anticipated light to moderate rain longside thunderstorms, lightning and breezes (speeds arriving at 40-50 kmph to 60 kmph) at isolated puts on eighth April and with breezes (speed arriving at 30-40 kmph to 50 kmph) at isolated places from 9th-11th April.      
    • In Chhattisgarh, light to moderate rain alongside lightning with breezes (speed arriving at 30-40 kmph to 50 kmph) at isolated places during 8th-11th April.       
    • In districts like Marathwada, and Madhya Maharashtra, the IMD has anticipated downpour rainstorms, lightning and breezes from 9-13 April. In states like Odisha, light to moderate rain has been anticipated at isolated places during 9th-11th April, in Gangetic West Bengal during 9th-13th April and in Jharkhand on 12 April.


First Published: Apr 08 2024 | 11:17 AM IST

