Too little, too late: Kharge takes swipe at PM over 'Rozgar Mela'

Kharge's dig came as the prime minister addressed the 'Rozgar Mela' where appointment letters were given to 71,506 recruits in different ministries and departments

New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2023 | 1:32 PM IST
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday over the distribution of the latest batch of appointment letters under 'Rozgar Mela', saying "too little, too late" aptly sums up this "stunt" as the government nears its tenth year.

Kharge's dig came as the prime minister addressed the 'Rozgar Mela' where appointment letters were given to 71,506 recruits in different ministries and departments.

Taking a swipe at the prime minister, Kharge said in a tweet in Hindi, "Modi ji is again distributing 'recruitment letters' in the name of employment. In the event, 50,000 letters are from the Ministry of Railways alone. There are 3,01,750 vacancies in Railways. Thirty lakh posts are vacant in government ministries."

"'Too Little, Too Late' This aptly sums up the stunt done in the tenth year of the Modi government," the Congress chief said.

The Congress has been attacking the government over the issue of unemployment and "rising inflation".

First Published: Apr 13 2023 | 1:32 PM IST

