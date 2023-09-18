Home / India News / Top 10 epicenters make 80% of total cybercrime in India, says report

Top 10 epicenters make 80% of total cybercrime in India, says report

The study, released by the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur-incubated Future Crime Research Foundation, revealed alarming trends - especially pertaining to financial frauds

Sourabh Lele
Premium

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2023 | 10:51 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Online fraudsters are widely targeting Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions to dupe people and carry out unauthorised transactions, making it the most prevalent form of online financial fraud during 2020-23, said a whitepaper on cybercrime trends on Monday. It also said that the top 10 districts accounted for 80 per cent of the overall cybercrime in India.

The study, released by the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur-incubated Future Crime Research Foundation, revealed alarming trends — especially pertaining to financial frauds — in cybercrime across categories and subcategories along with hotspots and emerging centres. The data is based on various platforms, including of the government such as the National Crime Records Bureau and the parliament, and insights shared by think tanks.


Also Read

Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Wishes pour in as Thala turns 42 today

Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic one step away of record 24th Grand Slam title

Why did this Chinese city name and shame debtors in a newspaper ad?

Alarming rise in suicides by Indian men between 2014 and 2021: Lancet study

CWC Qualifier: Is it the end of the road for West Indies in longer formats?

Heavy showers continue in Rajasthan, 10 dead in rain-related incidents

Karnataka's Hoysala temples inscribed on Unesco World Heritage List

Women's Reservation Bill cleared in Cabinet meeting chaired by PM Modi

PM Modi's tribute to Nehru in farewell to old Parliament building

Contribution of women parliamentarians on the rise: PM Modi in LS

Topics :cybercrimesCybercrimeIndian Institute of TechnologyIIT Kanpurcyber crimes India

First Published: Sep 18 2023 | 10:51 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

D B Realty raises up to Rs 1,544 crore through convertible warrants

Torrent pharma in advance talks with CVC Capital to buyout Cipla promoters

Election News

BJP accuses Cong of 'stealing' Imran Khan's theme song for MP poll campaign

BRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Parliament special session LIVE: Day 1 begins amid ruckus from Opposition

Ganesh Chaturthi: Best wishes, quotes, pandal and Ganesh temple decoration

Economy News

Centre may raise rabi crop MSP by 2-7% for 2024-25 marketing season

India's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug

Next Story