Top 10 women trailblazer entrepreneurs shaping future of business in India

The Indian startup ecosystem has grown immensely over the years and Indian entrepreneurs are also growing their business remarkably. The women-led businesses are not far behind, especially in the sectors of beauty, IT & technology, hospitality and the medical sector. The rise of the startup ecosystem made women believe that they can choose their dreams.

In different fields, from technology and healthcare to fashion and finance, women are showing incredible skills and breaking barriers through innovation, resilience, and exemplary leadership.

The Ministry of Statics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) data recently revealed that a staggering 35 per cent of the directors in startups in India are women, who also constitute 14 per cent of total entrepreneurs in India.

Here’s the list of top 10 women entrepreneurs in India

Roshni Nadar Malhotra

Roshni Nadar was born and raised in Delhi. She earned a degree in communication with a focus on radio, television, and movies from Northwestern University. She completed her MBA from Kellogg School of Management. Nadar is a billionaire businesswoman and the chairperson of HCL Technologies. She is the first woman to lead an IT company in the country. Roshni is the only child of HCL group founder and billionaire Shiv Nadar.

Ishanee Sharma

Ishanee Sharma is a strong advocate for humanity, who always strives to make some effective societal change. She runs a law firm with the name ‘Ishanee Sharma Law Offices’ and she also worked with former Add. Solicitor General of India and current Solicitor General of India, Tushar Mehta.

Her work is dedicated to aiding the oppressed and addressing legal system shortcomings; she navigates the intersection of human responsibility, growth, leadership and justice. She completed her education at the National Law School Delhi and Harvard Business School. Her legal practice helped her earn the Rising Star 2019 award and emphasises shared responsibility and political neutrality in fostering a harmonious, democratic society.

Devita Saraf

Devita Saraf is also a leading business woman in India who was born in Mumbai. She is the founder, chairperson and CEO of Vu Televisions. Devita attended Queen Mary School in Mumbai and later attended H.R. College of Commerce and Economics. She received a BA in business administration from the University of Southern California. She started her own company Vu Technologies at the age of 24. Vu Technologies sells LED TVs and other innovative luxury items.

Kiran Majmudar

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw is a self-made billionaire in the country. She is the chairperson and founder of Biocon Limited Biologics Limited, it is a biotechnology company based in Bangalore, India. She is also the former chairperson of IIM Bangalore.

For her contribution to the progress of Science and Chemistry, Kiran was awarded the Othmer Gold Medal. She was also featured in the Financial Times 2011 Top 50 Women in Business list. Forbes listed her as the 68th most powerful woman in the world. In 2020, she was awarded with EY World Entrepreneur of the Year 2020.

Sheetal Bansal

Sheetal is a health coach and the founder of Nutromntra in the national capital. She specialises in reversing health lifestyle disorders like diabetes, thyroid issues, and some hormonal changes through gut healing. A profound influence in the health sector, she is a respected panellist and also a health speaker who featured in CNBC and Zee News. The work emphasises the crucial role of gut health in weight management and overall well-being, marking her as a key figure in transforming lives in Delhi and the world.

Shwetzy

Shwetzy is a multifaceted influence and lifestyle icon. She showcases resilience and creativity, seamlessly blending motherhood and fashion influence. The dynamic presence in the digital realm, Shwetzy represents the indomitable spirit of a woman who defies stereotypes and breaks barriers. She is also hosting plenty of events and creating content for luxury brands and designers.

Falguni Sanjay Nayar

Falguni Sanjay Nayar is an Indian billionaire businesswoman. She is the founder and the CEO of the beauty and retail company Nykaa which is formally known as FSN E-Commerce Ventures. Nayar is a self-made woman entrepreneur in India. She completed her graduation from Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics and post graduation from Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (1985 batch).

Archana Singhal

Another such emerging women entrepreneur is Archana Singhal. Singhal is a qualified and trained educator, counsellor and family therapist. She founded Mindwell Counsel where she helps people manage intense emotions, make sense of anxious and depressed states, change unhealthy coping mechanisms, establish connections in marriage and relationships, find solutions to problems, and provide compassionate guidance for future planning. She employs a skillful approach that blends therapeutic techniques with yoga and mindfulness. The ultimate aim of Archana is to guide clients towards relating to themselves and others with acceptance, flexibility, patience, joy and nurturing emotional freedom.

Anisha Singh

Anisha Singh is an Indian businesswoman and the founder of She Capital. The She Capital is a diversity-focused venture capital fund that focuses on women-led/focused states. She also founded Mydala. Singh is the president of the jury of the Cartier Women's initiative awards for the South Asia-Oceania region. She also judged the first season of Amazon Prime's Mission Start Ab.

Sonica Aron

Sonica Aron is the most respected HR consultant in the world. She is an alumnus of XLRI, Jamshedpur, and a certified coach with over 20 years of experience in leadership roles. She delivered her services to companies like Philips, AkzoNobel, Roche Diagnostics, Vodafone and Pepsi. Sonica started Marking Sheep in 2013 with a vision to deliver interventions that truly move the needle. Sonica, along with her team helped numerous organisations to build long-term capability, diversity, and leadership strategy.

These are the women entrepreneurs in India, who are playing a critical role in opening new routes for women to make careers in the business world. The number of such gritty and ambitious women is rising every year in the field of business and entrepreneurship.