School bomb threat linked to students' online chat group, says UP police

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Zone) Tej Swaroop Singh said group of children aged between 10-11 years wrongly forwarded a message of a bomb attack to a private school's email ID in Lucknow

School,Security personnel,bomb threat
Security personnel inspect a class room at the DPS School after a bomb threat(Photo: PTI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 4:43 PM IST
Lucknow police on Friday claimed that bomb threat emails sent to city schools on May 13 originated from a bunch of school students, who were chatting during a gaming session and inadvertently forwarded a message of bomb attack, the NDTV reported.

With this, the Lucknow police and the Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) divisions of the Uttar Pradesh Police claimed to have resolved the case.

The report quoted Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Zone) Tej Swaroop Singh as saying, “Chatting during an online gaming session by a group of children aged between 10-11 years went awry when a message of a bomb attack was wrongly forwarded to a private school’s email ID in Lucknow.”

He further added, “Interestingly, the children were all from different states, including Maharashtra, and are not interlinked to each other. The children are innocent and their identity is being kept secret. These children are not related to the similar bomb threats received at Kanpur and Delhi schools.”

The incident took place a day after seven Delhi hospitals and Tihar Jail received bomb threats by email on May 14. Earlier this month, similar messages were sent to 20 hospitals, IGI airport, and the office of the Northern Railways’ CPRO in the national capital.

According to the Delhi Police, the emails were sent from 'beeble.com', a Europe-based mailing service company.
 
Gauging the seriousness of the matter, an FIR under the relevant section was registered after a complaint by the school’s principal in Lucknow. The DCP also said that to work out the case, a team of surveillance, and the Sushant Golf City police was formed.

“During the probe, it was found that the children were chatting on a gaming app ‘Discord’ where they wrongly sent the bomb attack mail to the Lucknow school,” the DCP added.

The DCP further stated that the case remains open, as the police are continuing to investigate it from different angles.

First Published: May 24 2024 | 4:43 PM IST

