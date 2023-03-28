Top headlines: After SC say on fraud, onus on banks, Adani Green under ASM

Viacom18 likely to score more than Disney Star in IPL ad revenue game
With just a few days to go before the start of the country's biggest cricketing extravaganza, the Indian Premier League (IPL), Disney Star, which has retained the TV rights for the tournament, is locking horns with Viacom18, which has won the league's digital rights, to grab a larger share of the Rs 4,500-crore advertising pie, which remains more or less at the same level as last year.
NSE, BSE put Adani Green Energy under 2nd stage of longterm ASM framework
Leading bourses NSE and BSE have said that Adani Green Energy will be put under the second stage of the long-term additional surveillance measure (ASM) framework from Tuesday. In two separate circulars, the bourses said Adani Green Energy shall continue in the ASM framework but will be moved to the respective higher stage from March 28.
After Supreme Court's fraud tag verdict, responsibility now on banks
The Supreme Court's (SC's) verdict on Monday that a borrower must be heard before an account is classified as fraud has come as a big relief for India Inc. The decision places responsibility on banks before they proceed on this line. Borrowers — small and large — can now seek a relook at their cases. Senior bankers pointed out that "natural justice" to an aggrieved borrower was the casualty to a large extent because of the short interval available to them to offer relief under the Reserve Bank of India's Master Directions (Frauds-Classification and Reporting by commercial banks and select Financial Institutions of July 1, 2016 — and updated as on July 3, 2017).
Expected loss model: PSBs may seek pause on paying govt dividends
Public sector banks (PSBs) are considering asking the government to allow them to not pay it a dividend as they look to conserve capital before the expected loss-based approach for loan loss provisioning kicks in, likely from April 1, 2025. In January, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released a discussion paper on the expected loss-based approach for loan loss provisioning. Last week, the government asked public sector banks to conduct a detailed study on the impact of such a norm on their capital position.
OMCs get Rs 800 crore to set up over 7,000 fast-charging stations
In a push for green mobility, the Centre on Monday sanctioned Rs 800 crore under Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles (FAME II) to three public sector oil-marketing companies (OMCs) for setting up 7,432 public fast-charging stations across the country.