Top headlines: After SC say on fraud, onus on banks, Adani Green under ASM

Viacom18 likely to score more than Disney Star in IPL ad revenue game

NSE, BSE put Adani Green Energy under 2nd stage of longterm ASM framework

After Supreme Court's fraud tag verdict, responsibility now on banks

The Supreme Court’s (SC’s) verdict on Monday that a borrower must be heard before an account is classified as fraud has come as a big relief for India Inc. The decision places responsibility on banks before they proceed on this line. Borrowers — small and large — can now seek a relook at their cases. Senior bankers pointed out that “natural justice” to an aggrieved borrower was the casualty to a large extent because of the short interval available to them to offer relief under the Reserve Bank of India’s Master Directions (Frauds-Classification and Reporting by commercial banks and select Financial Institutions of July 1, 2016 — and updated as on July 3, 2017).