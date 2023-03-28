NSE, BSE put Adani Green Energy under 2nd stage of longterm ASM framework

Leading bourses NSE and BSE have said that Adani Green Energy will be put under the second stage of the long-term additional surveillance measure (ASM) framework from Tuesday.

In two separate circulars, the bourses said Adani Green Energy shall continue in the ASM framework but will be moved to the respective higher stage from March 28.

The move also comes close on the heels of the two exchanges moving two group firms Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission from the second stage of the long-term ASM framework to Stage-I on Friday.

On March 17, both exchanges put Adani Green Energy and NDTV under the first stage of the long-term ASM framework.

Meanwhile, all the 10 listed firms of the Adani group on Monday ended the day in the negative territory, with Adani Power, Adani Transmission, Adani Wilmar and Adani Total Gas each falling nearly 5 per cent.

Many of the group firms hit their lower circuit limits during the day.

Also Read NTPC, Reliance, Adani top green hydrogen plays to bet on, say analysts India plans big for green energy sector in sync with G20 Presidency With IPOs losing steam, Sebi steps in with hard underwriting move India's economy already 10% more energy efficient than G20 average: IEA EU set to adopt emergency package in Nov to tackle current energy crisis Sebi imposes Rs 1-crore fine in Coffee Day Enterprises fund diversion case Indices snap two-day losing streak on gains in RIL, Maruti After ouster from top-5 club, Indian mkt now risks losing $3-trn m-cap tag Sebi cancels Capvision Investment's registration for misleading client More upsides ahead for CIL; conflicting views may leave investors confused

The Adani group stocks have taken a beating on the exchanges since a report by US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research was published in January this year.

The report had made a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share-price manipulation, against it.

The Adani group has dismissed the charges as lies, saying it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements.