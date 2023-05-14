Excited to transform platform, says Twitter's new CEO Linda Yaccarino

Twitter’s new Chief Executive Officer Linda Yaccarino said she’s excited to transform the company and achieve owner Elon Musk’s vision for the platform.

“I’m here for all of it,” she said of the feedback. “Let’s keep the conversation going and build Twitter 2.0 together!”

In her first tweets since getting the job, Yaccarino said she’s committed to the development of the social media company and said feedback from users is “vital to that future.”