Civil defence teams deployed at Bakkhali beach ahead of cyclone 'Mocha'

Civil defence teams have been deployed at Bakkhali Sea Beach in South 24 Parganas of West Bengal as Cyclone 'Mocha' intensifies into an extremely severe cyclonic storm, officials said on Saturday.

They said that the members of Civil defence teams are continuously alerting the public and tourists and asking them to remain alert and avoid coming to the beach and areas close to the sea.

"The condition is not good. We are continuously alerting the public and tourists to be alert and avoid coming to the beach," Anmol Das, a civil defence official said.

Earlier, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also deployed 8 teams and 200 rescuers in West Bengal's Digha after warnings about cyclone 'Mocha' intensifying into a severe storm.

"We've deployed 8 teams. 200 rescuers of NDRF deployed on the ground and 100 rescuers on standby," NDRF officials said earlier.

