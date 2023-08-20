Top headlines: Hero Moto targets enhanced mkt share, market wrap and more

M-cap of seven of 10 firms declines by Rs 80,200 cr; TCS biggest laggard

The combined market valuation of seven of the top 10 valued firms declined by Rs 80,200.24 crore last week amid a weak trend in equities, with Tata Consultancy Services and HDFC Bank emerging as the biggest laggards. In a holiday-shortened last week, the BSE benchmark fell by 373.99 points or 0.57 per cent. From the top 10 pack, Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever and Infosys were the gainers while Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, ITC, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance saw a decline in their valuation.