M-cap of seven of 10 firms declines by Rs 80,200 cr; TCS biggest laggard

In a holiday-shortened last week, the BSE benchmark fell by 373.99 points or 0.57 per cent

The current situation is even poorer than the second quarter of FY15 when the attrition rate had touched 16.2 per cent

The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) tanked Rs 29,894.45 crore to Rs 12,32,240.44 crore

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2023 | 10:16 AM IST
Listen to This Article

The combined market valuation of seven of the top 10 valued firms declined by Rs 80,200.24 crore last week amid a weak trend in equities, with Tata Consultancy Services and HDFC Bank emerging as the biggest laggards.
In a holiday-shortened last week, the BSE benchmark fell by 373.99 points or 0.57 per cent.
From the top 10 pack, Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever and Infosys were the gainers while Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, ITC, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance saw a decline in their valuation.
The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) tanked Rs 29,894.45 crore to Rs 12,32,240.44 crore.
HDFC Bank's valuation declined by Rs 19,664.06 crore to Rs 12,02,728.20 crore.
The market valuation of Bajaj Finance eroded by Rs 12,233.5 crore to Rs 4,15,763.47 crore and that of ITC tumbled Rs 8,338.45 crore to Rs 5,50,821.26 crore.

Bharti Airtel's market capitalisation (mcap) fell by Rs 8,081.38 crore to Rs 4,78,730.70 crore and that of State Bank of India dipped Rs 1,026.33 crore to Rs 5,11,424.89 crore.
The mcap of ICICI Bank diminished by Rs 962.07 crore to Rs 6,65,550.83 crore.
However, Hindustan Unilever added Rs 12,347.1 crore taking its market valuation to Rs 6,00,250.08 crore.
The mcap of Infosys jumped Rs 6,972.87 crore to Rs 5,76,379.26 crore and that of Reliance Industries climbed Rs 5,886.09 crore to Rs 17,29,764.68 crore.
In the ranking of top 10 companies, Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, ITC, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : market cap market capitalisation TCS HDFC Bank

First Published: Aug 20 2023 | 10:16 AM IST

