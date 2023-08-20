Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.31%)
64948.66 -202.36
Nifty (-0.28%)
19310.15 -55.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
37815.40 -80.10
Nifty Smallcap (-0.54%)
5312.40 -28.95
Nifty Bank (-0.09%)
43851.05 -40.30
Heatmap

Trends, trading activity of foreign investors to guide markets: Analysts

Jio Financial Services, the demerged financial services unit of Reliance Industries, will be listed on bourses on August 21, according to an exchange notification

Equity market

The movement of global oil benchmark Brent crude and the rupee against the dollar would also drive trends in the market | (Photo: Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2023 | 10:21 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

With the first quarter earnings season coming to an end, the domestic equity markets would be driven by global trends and trading activity of foreign investors this week, analysts said.
The movement of global oil benchmark Brent crude and the rupee against the dollar would also drive trends in the market.
"Macroeconomic indicators, trends in global stock markets and FII activities will be pivotal in shaping market trends in the coming days," Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst at Swastika Investmart Ltd, said.
The market will react to some key global events such as the US existing home sales, initial jobless claims, and Eurozone S&P global composite PMI, Arvinder Singh Nanda, Senior Vice President at Master Capital Services Ltd, said.
"With Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech and more macro data lined up globally this week, we expect domestic as well as global markets to remain under pressure. Also, RBI would release its meeting minutes on Thursday.
"However, action is likely to continue in the broader market along with sectorial rotation. Index heavyweight Reliance would be in focus as Jio Financial Services is set to be listed on Monday," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Also Read

Jio's Rs 149 pack with 20 days validity; everything you need to know

Global trends, FPI trading activity to drive mkts in shortened wk: Analysts

Reliance launches the cheapest phone Jio Bharat V2 4G on trial at Rs 999

Jio Financial Services set to be listed on stock exchanges on August 21

Can the Jio-BlackRock joint venture stir the AMC pot? What analysts say

M-cap of seven of 10 firms declines by Rs 80,200 cr; TCS biggest laggard

Brookfield India REIT raises Rs 750 cr via issue of commercial papers

Markets post the fourth consecutive weekly loss, worst in 15 months

Jio Financial Services to list on Monday; MFs to sell 145 million shares

Sebi's new rule gives board representation rights to REITs' unitholders

Jio Financial Services, the demerged financial services unit of Reliance Industries, will be listed on bourses on August 21, according to an exchange notification.
Last week, the BSE gauge fell 373.99 points or 0.57 per cent, and the Nifty declined 118.15 points or 0.60 per cent.
"Indian indices encountered a week of vulnerability due to adverse global and domestic cues, accompanied by a shift towards safer assets by investors like the USD. Discouraging domestic industrial production, negative wholesale inflation, and elevated CPI inflation contributed to market volatility.
"Additional strains emerged from stronger-than-expected US retail sales data; adding to Fed rate hike fears, concerns about US bank rating downgrades, and a sudden Chinese central bank rate cut hindered recovery and sustained selling pressure. Escalating US bond yields are predicted to restrict foreign investments in India, further impacting market dynamics," Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Foreign investors Equity markets Jio Financial Services

First Published: Aug 20 2023 | 10:21 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesGold-Silver PriceRBI New Guidelines for LoansStock to Watch TodayChandrayaan-3Jio Financial ServicesAP Dhillon Web SeriesTelangana Elections 2023Uniform Civil Code

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: ReportNCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50KMP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in UkraineCentre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS SecuritiesLaptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon