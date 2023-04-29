Home / India News / Top Headlines: Sebi on Adani row probe, H-1B lottery system fraud & more

Top Headlines: Sebi on Adani row probe, H-1B lottery system fraud & more

Business Standard brings you top news at this hour

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2023 | 9:21 AM IST
Sebi likely to seek more time from Supreme Court in Adani Group case

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) may file an extension plea before the Supreme Court in order to obtain more time to complete its probe into Hindenburg allegations against the Adani group, said two people in the know. Read More
 
H-1B lottery system has resulted in sharp increase of abuse, fraud: USCIS

The computerised drawing of lots devised to select successful H-1B applicants every year has resulted in abuse of the system and a sharp increase in fraudulent efforts, a federal agency said Friday. Read More
 
'Misleading' ads: FSSAI may slap notices on food business operators

Amid the Bournvita controversy, the country’s food regulator is planning to serve notices on various food business operators (FBOs), including manufacturers/marketers of nutraceutical products, refined oils, pulses, flours, millet products, ghee etc, over “misleading” claims. Read More
 
FAME-II 'defaulters': Hero Electric, Okinawa to get subsidy recovery shock

The Centre has started penalising electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers for allegedly flouting localisation and ex-factory price norms under the second phase of the flagship Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME) Scheme (FAME-II), Business Standard has learnt. Read More
 
Blow to revival plan: Sanjiv Kapoor, CEO-designate of Jet Airways, quits

Jet Airways Chief Executive Officer-designate Sanjiv Kapoor has resigned, in the latest blow to the grounded airline’s revival hopes. Read More

First Published: Apr 29 2023 | 9:20 AM IST

