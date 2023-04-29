Top Headlines: Sebi on Adani row probe, H-1B lottery system fraud & more

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) may file an extension plea before the Supreme Court in order to obtain more time to complete its probe into Hindenburg allegations against the Adani group, said two people in the know. Read More
The computerised drawing of lots devised to select successful H-1B applicants every year has resulted in abuse of the system and a sharp increase in fraudulent efforts, a federal agency said Friday.
Amid the Bournvita controversy, the country's food regulator is planning to serve notices on various food business operators (FBOs), including manufacturers/marketers of nutraceutical products, refined oils, pulses, flours, millet products, ghee etc, over "misleading" claims.
The Centre has started penalising electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers for allegedly flouting localisation and ex-factory price norms under the second phase of the flagship Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME) Scheme (FAME-II), Business Standard has learnt.
Jet Airways Chief Executive Officer-designate Sanjiv Kapoor has resigned, in the latest blow to the grounded airline's revival hopes.