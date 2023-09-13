Apple iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max: What's new, India pricing, and more





Alongside the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, Apple Inc. on September 12 announced the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Plus at its 'Wonderlust' event. Among the key upgrades that these premium models bring is new camera system that is capable of recording spatial videos, which essentially make them the first Apple products with direct link to its upcoming Vision Pro headset. Besides, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max gets Apple's 3nm A17 Pro chip. Like the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, the Pro models get USB type-C connector. However, the connector is based on USB 3.0 for data transfer rate speed of up to 10GBps.

Byju's hid $533 mn in hedge fund once run from Miami IHOP, allege lenders

One of India's hottest tech companies, Byju's, allegedly hid $533 million in an obscure three-year-old hedge fund that once said its principal place of business was an IHOP pancake restaurant in Miami, according to lenders trying to recover the cash. Byju's last year transferred more than half a billion dollars to Camshaft Capital Fund, the investment firm founded by William C. Morton when he was just 23 years old, some Byju's lenders claim in a lawsuit. Morton's fund received the money despite an apparent lack of formal training in investing, according to the lenders. What's more, luxury cars — a 2023 Ferrari Roma, a 2020 Lamborghini Huracán EVO, and a 2014 Rolls-Royce Wraith — have been registered in Morton's name since the transfer occurred, according to court papers.

Govt breather on IT imports: Festival cheer comes early for PC makers

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) like HP, Dell, Lenovo and Apple heaved a sigh of relief on Tuesday after the government said it is considering a new registration mechanism for the import of personal computers, without quota and licensing requirements. For the current financial year, the government would only monitor the source and value of devices as part of an import management system, officials said. The quotas and other compliance requirements would come into play from the next financial year.

Gung-ho on gig workers: Festival season cheer dispels blue-collar blues



Diwali has come early for gig workers. Kumar, who does not want to give out his real name, has been making food deliveries for Swiggy in Delhi for the last three years. Of late, his income has jumped, as he has begun to work for Shadowfax, the logistics firm, and Rapido, the ride-hailing outfit, in addition to Swiggy. "Companies have started to offer better incentives ahead of the festival season. There has also been an increase in the number of orders I deliver," says Kumar. Incentives for gig workers, amid muted hiring for permanent employees, have surged, often adding up to four or five times their regular earnings. Not surprisingly, gig jobs are exploding: Staffing firm TeamLease Services says this festival season – roughly from Onam to Diwali – is expected to breach the 700,000 mark in creation of new gig jobs. That is 75 per cent more than the 400,000 in last year's festival season.

Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2: What's new, India pricing, and more