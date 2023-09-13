Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2: What's new, India pricing, and more

Alongside the iPhone 15 series, Apple on September 12 announced the Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 at the ‘Wonderlust’ event. Though identical to the last generation models in terms of design, both the Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 bring significant changes under the hood. On top, Apple introduced double tap gesture with index finger and thumb for true hands-free experience. Below are the details:
Apple Watch Series 9: India pricing and availability details
Apple Watch Series 9 is now available for pre-order in India, with availability in stores beginning September 22. The Apple Watch Series 9 starts at Rs 41,900.
Apple Watch Ultra 2: India pricing and availability details
Priced at Rs 89,900, the Watch Ultra 2 is now available for pre-order in India, with availability in stores beginning September 22.
Apple Watch Series 9: What’s new
- Custom S9 chip for improved performance, graphics, and power efficiency
- 18 hours battery life
- Siri requests are processed on-device (no internet connectivity required)
- Siri gets access to Health data (available later this year in English and Mandrin)
- WatchOS 10
- U2 ultrawide-band chip
- HomePod integration
- 2000 nits display brightness
- 1 nit display dim feature
- New gesture for true hands-free operations: Double Tap using index finger and thumb to snooze alarm, answer/disconnect calls, play/pause music, etc. (available next month)
- Aluminium and Stainless-steel cases
- Apple's first 100 per cent carbon neutral product
Apple Watch Ultra 2: What’s new
- Custom S9 chip for improved performance, graphics, and power efficiency
- New gesture for true hands-free operations: Double Tap using index finger and thumb to snooze alarm, answer/disconnect calls, play/pause music, etc. (available next month)
- 3000 nits display brightness
- Modular Ultra watch face
- Customisable action button
- Support for Bluetooth accessories (watchOS 10 feature)
- Up to 36 hours battery life on regular use
- Recycled aluminium case