Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2: What's new, India pricing, and more

Alongside the iPhone 15 series, Apple on September 12 announced the Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 at the ‘Wonderlust’ event. Though identical to the last generation models in terms of design, both the Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 bring significant changes under the hood. On top, Apple introduced double tap gesture with index finger and thumb for true hands-free experience. Below are the details:

Apple Watch Series 9: India pricing and availability details

Apple Watch Series 9 is now available for pre-order in India, with availability in stores beginning September 22. The Apple Watch Series 9 starts at Rs 41,900.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: India pricing and availability details

Priced at Rs 89,900, the Watch Ultra 2 is now available for pre-order in India, with availability in stores beginning September 22.

Apple Watch Series 9: What’s new

Custom S9 chip for improved performance, graphics, and power efficiency

18 hours battery life

Siri requests are processed on-device (no internet connectivity required)

Siri gets access to Health data (available later this year in English and Mandrin)

WatchOS 10

U2 ultrawide-band chip

HomePod integration

2000 nits display brightness

1 nit display dim feature

New gesture for true hands-free operations: Double Tap using index finger and thumb to snooze alarm, answer/disconnect calls, play/pause music, etc. (available next month)

Aluminium and Stainless-steel cases

Apple's first 100 per cent carbon neutral product

Apple Watch Ultra 2: What’s new