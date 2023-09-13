Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.14%)
67221.13 + 94.05
Nifty (-0.02%)
19993.20 -3.15
Nifty Midcap (-3.07%)
40170.30 -1273.90
Nifty Smallcap (-4.27%)
5739.25 -256.15
Nifty Bank (-0.13%)
45511.35 -59.35
Heatmap

Apple iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max: What's new, India pricing, and more

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models bring camera system capable of recording spatial videos, make them the first Apple products with direct link to its upcoming Vision Pro headset

Apple iPhone 15 Pro colour line

Apple iPhone 15 Pro colour line

Khalid Anzar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2023 | 7:00 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Alongside the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, Apple Inc. on September 12 announced the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Plus at its ‘Wonderlust’ event. Among the key upgrades that these premium models bring is new camera system that is capable of recording spatial videos, which essentially make them the first Apple products with direct link to its upcoming Vision Pro headset. Besides, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max gets Apple’s 3nm A17 Pro chip. Like the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, the Pro models get USB type-C connector. However, the connector is based on USB 3.0 for data transfer rate speed of up to 10GBps. Other details below:
Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max: India pricing and availability details
The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be available in black titanium, white titanium, blue titanium, and natural titanium finishes. The iPhone 15 Pro starts at Rs 134,900 and will be available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities. The iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at Rs 159,900 and will be available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities. Both the smartphones will be available for pre-order in 40 countries and region, including India, on September 15, with availability beginning September 22.
Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max: What’s new
The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max boast aerospace-grade titanium frame with brushed texture and contoured edges. These are the first iPhone models to get customisable Action button, which replaces the single-function switch used to toggle between ring and silent. Apple said the new customisable Action button would offer additional options so users can choose between quickly accessing the camera or flashlight; activating voice memos, Focus modes, Translate, and accessibility features like Magnifier; or using Shortcuts for more options.
Imaging is one of the core features of the Pro line, and iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max get plenty upgrades in this department. Both the smartphones bring 48MP main camera with sensor-shift OIS. Apple said it has upgraded the sensor to supports 24MP resolution in default settings. Paired with the main camera is a 12MP telephoto lens for optical zoom capabilities – 3x on the Pro and 5x on the Pro Max. Rounding off the rear camera system is a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, which doubles up as macro lens for close up shots.

Also Read

iPhone 15: Roundup of features expected from upcoming Apple smartphones

Apple 'Wonderlust' event today: How to watch livestream and what to expect

Apple Vision Pro headset to offer immersive spatial experience at $3499

Apple iPhone 15 series may bring thinner bezels, USB-C, camera improvements

Apple iPhone 16 Pro models may get bigger displays, Periscope camera lenses

Apple event 2023 highlights: iPhone 15 series with USB-C and more announced

G20 Declaration on skill gaps may propel India as global digital talent hub

Apple to sell Made-in-India iPhones on launch day for the first time

Google Watch 2 arriving in India with Pixel 8 series on Oct 5: Details here

Nothing Phone (2) software update brings new features, widget, and more

Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max: Snapshot
  • Titanium enclosure with brushed texture
  • New design with contoured edges
  • Ceramic Shield protection
  • 6.1-inch display on iPhone 15 Pro
  • 6.7-inch display on iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Dynamic Island
  • ProMotion display
  • Customisable Action Button
  • A17 Pro chip (3nm) with hardware-accelerated ray tracing
  • USB type-C connector (v3 with 10GBps)
  • Triple-camera array: 48MP main wide sensor with sensor-shift OIS, 12MP telephoto (3x optical zoom on Pro and 5x optical zoom on Pro Max), and 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor 
  • Support for 1x, 1.2x, and 1.5x zoom option
  • ProRes videos in up to 4K 60fps
  • Support for Spatial videos (coming later this year)

Topics : Apple Inc Apple iPhone Apple event Apple India Apple iPhones

First Published: Sep 13 2023 | 7:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesApple 'Wonderlust' EventAsia Cup 2023, IND vs SL Live ScoreTop Headlines TodayStocks to WatchGold-Silver PricesApple | Made-in-India iPhonesPushpa The RuleAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

Tata Group needs to find substantial growth, ward off Ambani's RelianceApple to sell Made-in-India iPhones on launch day for the first time

Election News

ECI team visits West Bengal, reviews preparedness for Lok Sabha pollsChhattisgarh polls: Mallikarjun Kharge approves constitution of committees

India News

Rajnath to inaugurate 90 infra projects, attend symposium in Jammu todayLIVE: AP CID seeks custody of ex-CM Naidu for probe, court order likely

Economy News

IT hardware companies may be asked to register for imports in FY24: ReportGovt mulls additional 10% tax on diesel engine vehicles to reduce pollution
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon