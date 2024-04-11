Home / India News / Top US trade mission to visit India to explore agribusiness sector

Top US trade mission to visit India to explore agribusiness sector

Participants will receive in-depth market briefings from USDA's Foreign Agricultural Service and industry trade experts

Photo: Pexels (Representative image)
Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2024 | 7:13 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A high-powered trade delegation will visit India later this month to explore opportunities in the country's agribusiness sector.

"India represents a growth economy for the US agribusinesses seeking to capture an increasing share of the household food purchases in the fifth-largest economy in the world," said Under Secretary of Agriculture for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affair Alexis Taylor.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

From April 22 to 25, Taylor will lead a US Department of Agriculture (USDA) agribusiness trade mission to Delhi.

"India's rising middle-class consumers' familiarity with American food products and increased purchasing power is a real opportunity for US producers," Taylor said.

"This along with the Indian consumers' trusted view of American food and agricultural products as high-quality has contributed to an 11 per cent growth in the US agricultural-related exports to India over the past two years," she said.

While on the trade mission, participants will engage in targeted business-to-business meetings and site visits to build new trade linkages, strengthen existing partnerships, observe US products in the marketplace, and discover the latest Indian consumer food trends.

Participants will also receive in-depth market briefings from USDA's Foreign Agricultural Service and industry trade experts.

In a statement, the USDA said last year, India reduced tariff requirements for US poultry products, vegetables, fruits, pulses, and tree nuts, strengthening the agribusiness trade relationship between the US and India.

The trade mission will follow-up on those wins and secure an expanding number of new purchase agreements for American farmers, ranchers and producers, it said.

Also Read

Indian poultry industry revenues to grow by 8-10% in FY24, says report

Millions more Americans were food insecure in 2022 than 2021: USDA report

Bird flu reappears in US commercial poultry flocks in Utah, South Dakota

Major reshuffle in Assam bureaucracy, Ravi Kota to be next chief secretary

Raghvendra Singh appointed as principal secretary to Madhya Pradesh CM

Over 6,000 Indian workers to reach Israel by May to help labour shortage

A tale of two farmer protests: Why 2020 agitation won a stupendous victory

Centre asks states to step up vigilance on yellow peas, other pulses stock

PMLA Authority upholds ED's 2023 attachment of assets of National Herald

Delhi records hottest day of year so far as temperature touches 39.1 deg C

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :US India relations US governmentagriculture economy

First Published: Apr 11 2024 | 7:13 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story