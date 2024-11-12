Toxic emissions from Okhla waste plant put millions at health risk: Report

A recent investigation by The New York Times has exposed alarming environmental and health risks linked to a waste-to-energy plant in Okhla, Delhi. The report claims that toxic emissions from the Timarpur-Okhla Waste Management plant are exposing over a million people to harmful substances like cadmium, lead, and arsenic.

Illegal disposal of hazardous ash

The investigation highlights that hazardous ash from the plant is being illegally dumped in residential areas near southeast Delhi’s Badarpur border. The disposal site, located close to schools and children’s parks, presents a significant public health risk for local residents.

The Okhla waste-to-energy plant, operational since 2012, was designed to address Delhi’s escalating waste management challenges and power shortages by converting up to 2,000 tonnes of waste into electricity daily. Operated by the Jindal Group’s JITF Infralogistics, in partnership with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the plant was initially lauded as an eco-friendly solution. However, the investigation indicates that the facility has failed to meet pollution control standards and has allegedly cut corners to reduce costs.

Dangerous levels of heavy metals

Over a five-year period, The New York Times collected more than 150 air and soil samples around the plant, with the support of experts from Johns Hopkins University and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi. The analysis revealed dangerously high concentrations of heavy metals, including cadmium, lead, and arsenic. Cadmium levels were found to be 19 times higher than the permissible limit, manganese 11 times, and arsenic 10 times. These pollutants are linked to severe health conditions, such as respiratory diseases, cancer, and neurological disorders.

Dioxin emissions exceed legal limits

The investigation also uncovered that dioxin emissions from the plant exceed legal limits by up to 10 times. Dioxins are highly toxic chemicals, and prolonged exposure can result in severe health issues, including cancer and reproductive disorders. This finding aligns with previous government reports that had raised concerns over excessive dioxin levels.

Rising health issues among local residents

Local residents, particularly children, are reporting increasing cases of respiratory illnesses, skin boils, and black phlegm production. People living near the illegal ash dumping sites are at a heightened risk of long-term health problems due to ongoing exposure to these hazardous pollutants.

More From This Section

Safety lapses

Interviews with workers at the plant revealed frequent neglect of safety protocols, often attributed to efforts to cut operational costs. Meanwhile, the Jindal Group continues to profit from carbon credits associated with the plant’s operations, expanding its footprint in the waste management sector through new government contracts.

Experts warn that without stricter regulatory oversight, waste-to-energy plants like Okhla could become akin to “open-pit garbage fires” rather than controlled waste management facilities. The lack of adequate pollution controls and disregard for public safety has put millions of Delhi residents at risk.