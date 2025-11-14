Home / India News / Tractors carrying sugarcane set on fire in Karnataka amid farmers' protest

Tractors carrying sugarcane set on fire in Karnataka amid farmers' protest

Farmer leaders, however, claimed the protesters had no role in the incident and suggested it may have been orchestrated by miscreants to tarnish their agitation

Karnataka farmer protest
People gather after several tractors and trolleys carrying sugarcane to a factory were allegedly set ablaze by miscreants, in Bagalkote district, Karnataka | Image: PTI
Press Trust of India Bagalkote (Karnataka)
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 9:38 AM IST
Tension prevailed in parts of Bagalkote district on Thursday as several tractors and trolleys carrying sugarcane to a factory in Rabkavi Banhatti taluk were set on fire, allegedly by miscreants.

The incident occurred amid ongoing protests by sugarcane farmers demanding Rs 3,500 per tonne for their produce, police officials said. Firefighting personnel rushed to the spot to bring the blaze under control.

Farmer leaders, however, claimed the protesters had no role in the incident and suggested it may have been orchestrated by miscreants to tarnish their agitation.

Reports also indicated some stone-pelting during the incident, injuring several people, including police personnel, sources said.

Following the incident, Bagalkote Deputy Commissioner, exercising powers under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) 2023, issued prohibitory orders banning protests, strikes, and assemblies in Jamkhandi, Mudhol, and Rabkavi-Banhatti taluks from 8 pm on November 13 to 8 am on November 16.

The order cited the need to maintain law and order and protect citizens and public property.

Sugar Minister Shivanand Patil said an investigation would be conducted to uncover the truth and bring those responsible to justice.

According to officials, sugarcane farmers have been protesting across Bagalkote, Mudhol, and neighbouring areas since November 7 over sugarcane price fixation and other demands, staging road blockades.

On November 13, they laid siege to the Godavari (Sameerwadi) sugar factory under the Mahalingapura police station limits when some miscreants set fire to tractors and trolleys carrying sugarcane.

While farmers in Belagavi and other parts accepted the government-set procurement price of Rs 3,300 per tonne with 11.25 per cent recovery and withdrew their protest, those in Bagalkote, Haveri, and other areas continued their agitation, calling the decision "confusing" and warning that fixing the price based on recovery is risky.

Reacting to the incident, BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka said the "heartbreaking scenes of hundreds of tonnes of sugarcane grown by farmers being gutted in fire, along with tractors worth lakhs of rupees, have left us stunned."  Holding the Congress government responsible, he said in a post on 'X', "The government should at least stop this negligent attitude and address the problems of the sugarcane growers seriously."  He added, "Farmers should be compensated for the losses caused by today's incident. The Chief Minister should personally meet the farmers and find a solution."  State BJP President B Y Vijayendra also blamed the state government and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on 'X', saying, "The demands of sugarcane farmers are completely legitimate, but the government is under the grip of sugar factory owners."  He added, "Farmers are left with only promises. The government's inaction and insensitivity have caused this tragedy, leading to loss of farmers' property and crops. 

Six people were arrested in connection with a stone-pelting incident during a farmers' protest demanding a higher support price for sugarcane, police said on Thursday.

Meanwhile,  clash broke out near the Hattargi toll plaza on the Pune–Bengaluru National Highway on November 7, when farmers staged a protest demanding a support price of ₹3,500 per tonne for sugarcane. The demonstration briefly disrupted traffic on the highway. 
During the agitation, a group of protesters allegedly pelted stones, injuring 12 police personnel and damaging two police vehicles, officials said.

District Superintendent of Police Bhimashankar Guled identified the arrested accused as Channagouda Sasalatti (40), Prashant Mugali (28), Vinayak Kotiwali (25), Mallappa Ghatagi (46), Shivanand Vani (59), and Somanath Hiremath (46).

The individuals involved in the violence were not farmers. They had infiltrated the protest under the guise of farmers with the intent to create disorder, the SP said, adding that video footage and other evidence were used to trace and identify the six accused.

The police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and other applicable provisions of the law. Further investigation is underway to identify additional suspects, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Farmer protestfarmer protestsKarnataka

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 9:38 AM IST

