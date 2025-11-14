Home / India News / 7 killed as truck rams into multiple vehicles on Pune-Bengaluru highway

The injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals, and authorities are working to identify the deceased

Seven people were killed after a container truck went out of control and hit several vehicles near Navale Bridge | Photo: Shutterstock
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 6:50 AM IST
Seven people were killed after a container truck went out of control and hit several vehicles near Navale Bridge on the Pune-Bengaluru Highway, police and fire officials said.

The injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals, and authorities are working to identify the deceased.

Devendra Potfode, Chief Fire Officer, Pune Fire Department, said, "Around 5:45-6:00 pm, our fire control room received information about an accident and fire near the Navale Bridge... Upon reaching the spot, it was found that a large truck, which had just come out of the Katraj Tunnel, went out of control and hit several vehicles before moving ahead... A total of 7 people have died in the incident..."

Earlier reports about the accident said that as many as six people were killed after the container truck lost control and rammed into multiple vehicles on Thursday.

Earlier, DCP Sambhaji Kadam, Zone 3 Pune City Police, said that, "At least six people were killed after a container truck lost control and rammed into multiple vehicles" near Navale Bridge on the Pune-Bengaluru Highway."

Following the collision, 2-3 heavy vehicles caught fire," DCP Kadam added.

CP Pune Amitesh Kumar told reporters that efforts are underway to identify the deceased. "A heavy vehicle lost control and rammed into several vehicles on the Pune-Bengaluru Highway near the Nthe avale bridge today".

"The injured persons have been shifted to the hospital. We are trying to identify the deceased persons," CP Kumar added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :road accidentRoad AccidentsPuneBengaluru

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 6:50 AM IST

