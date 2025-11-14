7 killed as truck rams into multiple vehicles on Pune-Bengaluru highway

Seven people were killed after a container truck went out of control and hit several vehicles near Navale Bridge on the Pune-Bengaluru Highway, police and fire officials said.

The injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals, and authorities are working to identify the deceased.

Devendra Potfode, Chief Fire Officer, Pune Fire Department, said, "Around 5:45-6:00 pm, our fire control room received information about an accident and fire near the Navale Bridge... Upon reaching the spot, it was found that a large truck, which had just come out of the Katraj Tunnel, went out of control and hit several vehicles before moving ahead... A total of 7 people have died in the incident..."

