Home / India News / Trade talks with India to begin soon: Philippines President Marcos

Trade talks with India to begin soon: Philippines President Marcos

Marcos also stated that the government has taken a slew of measures to attract more Indian investments by ensuring ease of doing business in the Philippines

Modi, Narendra Modi, Ferdinand R Marcos Jr, Ferdinand R, Philippines President
Addressing the 'India-Philippines CEO Roundtable Meeting', organised by FICCI, here, President Marcos emphasised that the Philippines and India see the PTA as a strategic platform to harness their shared strengths and elevate our economic partnership. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 7:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India and the Philippines are taking concrete steps towards launching formal negotiations for a Preferential Trade Agreement, Philippines President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr said on Wednesday.

Addressing the 'India-Philippines CEO Roundtable Meeting', organised by FICCI, here, President Marcos emphasised that the Philippines and India see the PTA as a strategic platform to harness their shared strengths and elevate our economic partnership.

"We are working to find common ground to make the PTA come as quickly as possible. We have found ways to quicken the process with strong support from both government and business chambers, we are taking concrete steps towards launching formal negotiations," he said, according to a release issued by FICCI.

Marcos also stated that the government has taken a slew of measures to attract more Indian investments by ensuring ease of doing business in the Philippines.

"These reforms show our commitment to create a truly enabling environment for investors, including our valued partners in India. We are encouraged by the growing momentum in our bilateral trade, which reached $ 3.3 billion in 2024-2025 and there is a scope to achieve exponential growth," he added.

He further said that the Philippines Department of Trade and Industry will work with Indian counterparts, to soon convene the meeting of Joint Working Group on trade and investment.

"We are not only going to have meetings of joint working group on trade and investment, but we will also granulate down to industry-specific working groups," Marcos noted.

Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce & Industry, said that India and the Philippines are celebrating 75 years of unwavering friendship, diplomatic relations, and there is huge potential before us in the years to come. The bilateral trade, he said, today is very low and starting from a low base our ambitions should be huge.

"This is one partnership where we should only aim for exponential growth and not be satisfied with incremental growth at all. Let us work together and collaborate in areas like healthcare, pharmaceuticals, information technology, science, innovation and agriculture," he stressed.

Goyal also stated that both nations are working on a Preferential Trade Agreement, and have finalised the terms of reference.

"We can use this as a basis for strengthening our bilateral ties and expanding businesses in both nations. As we move towards becoming the third-largest economy in the world in the next couple of years and as we take Indian economy from the current $ 4 trillion to $ 30 trillion by 2047, we would look at the Philippines as our trusted partner," he emphasised.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SC upholds rape conviction, says parental abuse shatters family trust

BCCI kept out of RTI as amended sports bill targets funded bodies

Phones in pocket, laptops on lap linked to male infertility: Study

Can use names, photos of CMs in welfares schemes; SC rules in DMK's favour

Over 4K mobile veterinary unit running in India, no expansion planned: Govt

Topics :IndiaIndia-PhilippinesPhilippinesTrade talks

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 7:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story