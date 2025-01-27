Traffic advisory issued for beating retreat rehearsals on January 27, 28

Delhi Police has issued an advisory detailing traffic plans for Monday and Tuesday (January 27-28) during the Beating Retreat Ceremony rehearsals, with the main event set to take place at Vijay Chowk on Wednesday, January 29.

The authorities have encouraged commuters to follow the traffic arrangements in order to maintain smooth movement and prevent inconvenience during the Republic Day celebrations and the Beating Retreat Ceremony rehearsals on January 27 and 28, 2025.

The purpose of the 17th-century English military ritual known as " Beating Retreat " was to summon nearby patrolling forces to their castle. The ceremony is conducted 3 days after Republic Day (January 26).

76th Republic Day: Traffic restrictions in Delhi

The advisory stated that traffic will be restricted on the following routes such as Kartavya Path (between Vijay Chowk and 'C'-Hexagon), beyond round about Dara Shikoh Road, round about Krishna Menon Marg, Raisina Road (from round about Krishi Bhawan towards Vijay Chowk),and round about Sunehri Masjid towards Vijay Chowk, and Rafi Marg (between round about Sunehri Masjid and round about Krishi Bhawan).

ALSO READ: R-Day 2025: PM Modi thanks world leaders for their wishes to India It recommended Ring Road, Madarsa T-Point, Safdarjung Road, Ridge Road, Aurobindo Marg, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Rani Jhansi Road, Minto Road, and other alternate routes for drivers and the general public.

76th Republic Day: Diversions

(1.) Buses coming from Shanti Path, Vinay Marg, Sardar Patel Marg, and moving towards Central Secretariat and Connaught Place will take Panchsheel Marg, round about Shankar Road, Simon Bolivar Marg, Vande Matram Marg, and Sheikh Mujilbur Rehman Road.

(2.) Central Secretariat-bound buses will terminate at Udyan Marg and come back via Kali Bari Marg, Mandir Marg, and Shankar Road.

(3.) Connaught Place bound buses will take Kali Bari Marg, Mandir Marg, Baba Khadak Singh Marg. This will come back via Peshwa Road, Mandir Marg, Bhagat Singh Marg, Shankar Road and Vande Matram Marg.

(4.) For Old Delhi railway station, buses from South Side, Red Fort and ISBT Kashmiri Gate, will take Ring Road from AIIMS towards Dhaula Kuan and then Ridge Road, Rani Jhansi Road.

(5.) For Old Delhi Railway Station, Red Fort and ISBT Kashmiri Gate, buses from Ashram side will take Ashram Chowk- Ring Road to Sarai Kale Khan and go further via Raj Ghat.

(6.) Buses moving towards South and South East Delhi, and coming from Red Fort, Kashmiri Gate, Old Delhi Railway Station, will take Delhi Gate, Rajghat, Ring Road, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Sarai Kale Khan, and Ashram Chowk.

(7.) Buses from Vikas Marg and bound for South will take Sarai Kale Khan, Ring Road, and Ashram Chowk.

(8.) Buses from Connaught Place via Kasturba Gandhi Marg to India Gate will take IP Flyover, Ring Road, Minto Road, DDU Marg, and Sarai Kale Khan.