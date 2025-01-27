Business Standard

R-Day 2025: PM Modi thanks world leaders for their wishes to India

Modi on Sunday thanked Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, Maldives' President Mohamed Muizzu, Thailand Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the ceremonial welcome for Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday thanked world leaders for their wishes on India's 76th Republic Day.

Thanking France President Emmanuel Macron, Modi said his presence at the R-day parade last year was a high point in the strategic partnership and enduring friendship between the two countries.

"My dear friend, President @EmmanuelMacron, your kind greetings on India's 76th Republic Day are deeply appreciated. Your august presence last year on this day was indeed a high point in our strategic partnership and enduring friendship. See you soon at the AI Action Summit in Paris as we work together for better future of the humanity," he said in response to a post by Macron on X.

 

In a separate post, Modi thanked Ireland Prime Minister Micheal Martin, saying, " I am confident that the enduring bonds of friendship between India and Ireland, based on the shared trust and belief in democracy, will continue to strengthen in times to come".

India's rich cultural diversity, military prowess, economic progress and the strides it has taken in sectors, such as science and technology, were on full display at the 76th Republic-Day celebrations on Kartavya Path on Sunday, in the presence of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

Modi on Sunday thanked Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, Maldives' President Mohamed Muizzu, Thailand Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, for their wishes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 4:30 PM IST

