Traffic disrupted briefly by West Delhi residents over water supply issue

Residents in West Delhi's Uttam Nagar area briefly disrupted traffic on Tuesday morning to protest against water supply issue, said an official

IANS New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2023 | 10:20 AM IST
Residents in West Delhi's Uttam Nagar area briefly disrupted traffic on Tuesday morning to protest against water supply issue, said an official.

Around 100 to 150 individuals gathered on the main road at around 8:30 am, expressing their grievances regarding the inadequate water supply in their locality.

The demonstration lasted for about an hour before police dispersed the crowd.

The disruption prompted the traffic police to provide updates on Twitter, notifying the public about the situation.

"Traffic is affected on Main Najafgarh road in the carriageway from Uttam Nagar towards Dwarka Mor and vice-versa due to demonstration. Traffic has been diverted from Uttam Nagar Chowk towards Pankha road. Kindly avoid the stretch," traffic cops tweeted.

However, normalcy has since been restored in the area, as confirmed by the police.

Topics :Delhiwater supply

First Published: Jun 20 2023 | 11:30 AM IST

