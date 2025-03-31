At just 14%, Delhi has the lowest recovery of traffic e-challans in India

Did you know despite issuing a vast number of traffic fines, Delhi could manage to recover only 14 per cent of the total challans? This places the national capital at the top of the list for the lowest recovery rate among all states and Union Territories, reported The Times of India. While traffic authorities continue to crack down on violations with stricter enforcement and electronic challans, a significant portion of penalties remain unpaid.
Out of 5.3 crore e-challans worth Rs 4,468 crore issued in Delhi (till 2025), only Rs 645 crore could have been collected, reported The Times of India. Delhi is followed by Karnataka with 21 per cent recovery. Meanwhile, Rajasthan tops the list with the highest recovery of 76 per cent of the total amount of e-challans issued.
Failure to pay fine may cost one's licence
The government is also planning to suspend the driving licence (DL) of the people who haven’t paid their challans within the three months of it being issued, reported The Times of India. The report further added that if you have accumulated three challans for jumping traffic signals or dangerous driving, your DL could be confiscated for at least three months. The government is also thinking of linking higher insurance premiums for someone who has two or more unpaid challans from the previous financial year.