At just 14%, Delhi has the lowest recovery of traffic e-challans in India

Did you know despite issuing a vast number of traffic fines, Delhi could manage to recover only 14 per cent of the total challans? This places the national capital at the top of the list for the lowest recovery rate among all states and Union Territories, reported The Times of India. While traffic authorities continue to crack down on violations with stricter enforcement and electronic challans, a significant portion of penalties remain unpaid.

Out of 5.3 crore e-challans worth Rs 4,468 crore issued in Delhi (till 2025), only Rs 645 crore could have been collected, reported The Times of India. Delhi is followed by Karnataka with 21 per cent recovery. Meanwhile, Rajasthan tops the list with the highest recovery of 76 per cent of the total amount of e-challans issued.