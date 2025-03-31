'Nothing in Empuraan that Mohanlal doesn't know': Prithviraj's mother

Veteran actor Mallika Sukumaran has come out in defence of her son Prithviraj, whose latest Malayalam directorial venture 'L2: Empuraan' is facing backlash from pro-Hindu groups. Mallika refuted claims that Prithviraj misled superstar Mohanlal and the film’s producers, stating that they were fully aware of the script and its content from the outset.

Mallika Sukumaran took to Facebook to express her disappointment over the backlash against her son. “This is a mother’s pain. There is no point in making fun of me for speaking openly about it. Neither Mohanlal nor the producers have said that Prithviraj cheated them. I don’t think they ever will. Mohanlal is like my younger brother. I have known Lal since childhood, and he has praised my son on many occasions. But it is very sad that some people are trying to make my son a scapegoat without the knowledge of Lal or the producers. Director Prithviraj has not cheated anyone associated with this film or any film. He will never do so,” she said in a post in Malayalam.

'Mohanlal knew about every single shot’

Mallika further said that Mohanlal and the entire team, including writer Murali Gopy, were involved in script discussions from the start.

“If you feel there is any issue with Empuraan, then everyone in this group is responsible. They all read the script together. They all saw the scenes being shot together, and everyone agreed. If scenes needed to be edited during filming, writer Murali Gopy was always willing to do so… then how can Prithviraj be solely responsible when everything was finalised and the film was released?” she questioned.

Mallika reiterated that Mohanlal was fully aware of the film’s content, making it clear that there were no hidden elements. “I want to make it clear that there is not a single shot in Empuraan that neither of them [Mohanlal or the producers] knew about. There is nothing in this film that Mohanlal does not know. Neither of them would say they were unaware of anything in the film,” she added.

What sparked the 'L2: Empuraan' controversy?

The controversy surrounding 'L2: Empuraan' stems from its depiction of the 2002 Gujarat riots, particularly scenes of mob violence against Muslims. The antagonist, Baba Bajrangi (played by Abhimanyu Singh), is portrayed as a hardliner who transitions from rioter to politician. Right-wing groups have accused the film of pushing an agenda, while Congress and Left leaders have praised it.

Speculation about Mohanlal's awareness of the film's content intensified after he issued an unconditional apology for the controversial scenes on Sunday. He acknowledged that some aspects of the film had hurt certain sections of the audience and assured them that the team had decided to remove those references.

Meanwhile, Empuraan’s production team has confirmed that the film will undergo revisions in response to the backlash. Reports also indicate that 17 scenes, including riot sequences and depictions of violence against women, will be edited out.

Despite the ongoing controversy, 'L2: Empuraan' has been a massive box office success. Released on March 27, the film became the fastest Malayalam movie to gross ₹100 crore worldwide and is now inching toward the ₹150 crore mark.

(With ANI inputs)