'Has anyone died?' Lamborghini driver after hitting 2 workers in Noida

A Lamborghini ran over several workers outside an under-construction complex in Noida's Sector 94, injuring two workers, according to media reports. The injured men were taken to hospital and are stated to be out of danger. The police arrested the driver on the spot and seized the red luxury car, registered in Puducherry. The driver is currently under investigation. According to media reports, the vehicle did not belong to the accused, who is involved in buying and selling of cars, and he was taking a test drive. A video surfaced on the internet showing that after the accident on Sunday, the accused, identified as Deepak, was confronted by locals.

“Why are you showing off your stunts? People have died, do you have any idea?" asked one of the locals. As he came out of the car, he asked the locals “koi mar gaya idhar? (has anyone died here?)”, the video shows. “What else? Just look there. Somebody please call the police,” another man said.

Also Read

ALSO READ | From Lamborghinis to Porsches: How luxury cars are becoming death machines In the video, a man can be heard asking the accused whether he was aware of how many people have died at the spot. Subsequently, another voice is heard saying, “police ko bulao (call the police)”.

Talking to news agency PTI, Bhupendra Singh, in-charge at Sector 126 Police Station said, “In the car accident, two labourers were injured and they were from Chhattisgarh. They are out of danger and have fractures in their legs.”

“The car driver has been identified as Deepak, a resident of Ajmer and the car has Puducherry registration number. He has been arrested and the car has been seized,” he added.

According to reports, Deepak, during questioning, said that the car's screen was showing some error, which he was checking while driving when the accident occurred.