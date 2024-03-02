Home / India News / Traffic on Jammu-Srinagar NH suspended due to multiple landslides

Traffic on Jammu-Srinagar NH suspended due to multiple landslides

According to the meteorological department, Banihal recorded the highest 74.4 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours, ending around 8.30 am on Saturday

Photo: Unsplash.com
Press Trust of India Banihal/Jammu

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2024 | 1:15 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Traffic was suspended on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway early on Saturday after heavy rainfall triggered multiple landslides and shooting stones in the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The 270-km highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, was blocked at over half a dozen places between Nashri and Banihal, they said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) have mobilised men and machines to clear the highway for one-way traffic, officials said.

Traffic on the highway has been restricted to one-way since February 26 and was being used alternatively from Jammu and Srinagar after heavy rains and snowfall damaged the arterial road at several places last week.

According to the meteorological department, Banihal recorded the highest 74.4 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours, ending around 8.30 am on Saturday.

It said snowfall in high-altitude areas and rains in the plains will continue at most places in the Union territory. The weather is likely to improve gradually on Saturday night.

Also Read

4 dead as landslide hits truck on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway: Police

Winter session: Centre to move J-K reservation bills in LS for passage

We have rescued tourists, says official after fire breaks out at Dal Lake

J&K 2023: SC nod to Article 370 abrogation, key G20 meet in valley

Security beefed up across Kashmir ahead of SC verdict on Article 370

Police arrest 3 in connection with deadly fire at Dhaka shopping mall

In-depth investigation underway into Cafe blast: Karnataka Home Minister

Delhi Police beefs up security after low-intensity blast in Bengaluru cafe

NGT asks UP to disclose demarcation of Ganga's floodplain zones in Varanasi

Delhi witnesses sudden change in weather, wakes up to light rain

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Jammu and Kashmir governmentSrinagarNational Highwayslandslide

First Published: Mar 02 2024 | 1:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story