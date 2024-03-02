Home / India News / Delhi Police beefs up security after low-intensity blast in Bengaluru cafe

A senior police officer said market associations have been asked to remain alert and approach their local police stations in case they find any suspicious activity

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2024 | 12:07 PM IST
The Delhi Police has stepped up security after a low-intensity blast at a popular Bengaluru entry left 10 people injured, an official said on Saturday.

Districts police chiefs have been directed to increase vigil in crowded areas, especially in Delhi's markets, the official said.

A senior police officer said market associations have been asked to remain alert and approach their local police stations in case they find any suspicious activity.

The associations have also been directed to ensure that CCTV cameras installed on the premises are functional, he said.

Another officer said the Delhi Police has asked its bomb disposal squads and bomb detection teams to stay on alert.

Ten people, including staff members and customers, were injured after a low-intensity blast rocked Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru's Brookefield area on Saturday.

The Bengaluru Police said the blast was caused by an improvised explosive device fitted with a timer in a bag left near the eatery's handwash area by a "customer".

The local police have registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Explosive Substances Act.

First Published: Mar 02 2024 | 12:07 PM IST

