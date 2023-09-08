Home / India News / Traffic plan implemented in Delhi for G20 Summit with restricted routes

Traffic plan implemented in Delhi for G20 Summit with restricted routes

The traffic management plan prepared for the big ticket summit in Delhi-NCR area has been implemented since 9 pm of September 7 and will continue till the mega event will continue

ANI General News
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2023 | 11:35 PM IST
As the two-day G20 Summit under India's Presidency begins in the national capital on Saturday, Delhi Traffic police said that the traffic management plan is in place as prescribed.

"Entry of goods vehicles (HGV/MGV/LGV) except engaged in essential services has been restricted in Delhi. All modes of transport i.e., Buses, TSR/Taxi etc. on Ring Road and road network beyond Ring Road towards the borders are operational as usual and will continue during the summit also," Delhi Traffic Police said in a statement.

According to the officials, there is no restriction on the vehicles engaged in emergency and essential services throughout the capital.

Telephone number (6828400604/112) is fully operational to assist in medical emergencies.

Delhi Traffic Police is providing real time traffic updates through various portals including G20 Traffic Virtual Help Desk (https://traffic.delhipolice.gov.in/dtog20info), Delhi Traffic Police Website (https://traffic.delhipolice.gov.in) and other social media handles.

The general public is also advised to use Mappls (MapmyIndia) app for alternate routes to reach destination.

The 18th G20 Summit is being hosted at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre in New Delhi on September 9 and 10.

The Delhi Metro has decided to start its services from 4 am from terminal stations on all lines of the network on September 8, 9 and 10.

Leaders of the G20, or the Group of Twenty, which comprises 19 countries-- Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom, the United States-- and the European Union have started arriving India.

First Published: Sep 08 2023 | 11:35 PM IST

