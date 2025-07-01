Traffic severely affected by road washouts: Uttarkashi DM on landslides

Following major landslides in the Silai Band area, Uttarkashi District Magistrate Prashant Arya on Monday said that traffic movement has been severely affected due to road washouts at multiple locations, but restoration efforts are underway on a war footing.

Speaking to ANI, DM Arya said, "Traffic has been disrupted due to road washout at three places in Silai Band area. Work is being done on a war footing to make the road smooth for traffic."

DM Arya stated that instructions have been issued to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Forest Department to construct an alternative route to ensure safe pedestrian movement in the region.

"In view of the washout of the road in the Ojri area, necessary instructions have been given to the ITBP and Forest Department for the construction of an alternative route there, so that safe movement by foot in the affected area can be made smooth soon...The movement of vehicles will be restored to Silai Band by tomorrow," he said. Landslides triggered by heavy rains have been recurring across Uttarkashi district, hampering road connectivity and posing challenges for both locals and tourists. ALSO READ: Nine labourers feared swept away following cloudburst in Uttarkashi The administration, along with disaster response agencies, has been actively engaged in clearing debris and ensuring essential connectivity is restored swiftly.

Uttarkashi DM Prashant Arya inspected the relief and rescue operations, which are underway at the site of the incident. Two workers have died in the incident, and seven people are still missing. Earlier in the day, Uttarkashi Superintendent of Police (SP) Sarita Dobhal inspected the landslide-affected areas along the Yamunotri National Highway and reviewed the safety measures in place to manage the situation. ALSO READ: Monsoon fury in Himachal: Building collapses, landslides block roads "SP Uttarkashi Sarita Dobhal inspected various landslide zones on the Yamunotri National Highway and reviewed and assessed the safety management today, " posted Uttarkashi Police, Uttarakhand on X.

Meanwhile, officials stated that the 24-hour suspension of the Char Dham Yatra has been lifted. The ban was imposed following a heavy rain alert. The Yatra was suspended after a cloudburst near Barkot triggered a massive landslide, killing two workers and leaving seven others missing. ALSO READ: Heavy rain triggers flood fears in Wayanad, a year after deadly landslides Earlier, the Barkot-Yamunotri road in Uttarkashi district, which had been damaged by a landslide, was repaired. However, search operations for the missing individuals are still underway. Uttarkashi District Magistrate Prashant Arya confirmed to ANI that "repairs have been completed on the washout before Silai Band, and that efforts are ongoing to restore other damaged portions of the road."